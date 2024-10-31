Nintendo Launches Music Streaming App for Switch Online Subscribers

Nintendo has released Nintendo Music, a new music streaming app that gives Nintendo Switch Online subscribers access to soundtracks from the company's extensive game library.



The app features music from popular Nintendo franchises including Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Splatoon. Songs are organized by game, character, and themed playlists like "boss battles" and "victory themes." Nintendo has also included mood-based playlists featuring relaxing or upbeat tracks.

There's a spoiler prevention feature that allows users to hide soundtracks from games they haven't completed, thereby avoiding potential story reveals through music. The app also includes an extended play function that can loop selected tracks for up to 60 minutes of continuous playback.

Nintendo Music supports both streaming and offline listening through downloads, and users can create custom playlists in addition to accessing Nintendo's curated collections. Character-specific playlists are available as well, such as a collection of K.K. Slider's performances from Animal Crossing.

Access to Nintendo Music requires an active Nintendo Switch Online membership, but it can be used by members on a free trial. The service is additionally available to all users included in a Switch Online Family membership plan.

The app's release comes as Nintendo has taken a stricter stance on unofficial uploads of its music to platforms like YouTube, indicating this may be part of a strategy to provide official access to its game soundtracks. Nintendo Music is available now as a free download on the App Store in supported regions. [Direct Link]