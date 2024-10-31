Apple Opening Revamped Stores on Long Island and in Fairfax, Virginia
Apple will soon be opening revamped retail stores near Garden City, New York and Fairfax, Virginia, according to notices posted on its website.
A store with Apple Pickup
Apple has opened a temporary store at Roosevelt Field, the largest shopping mall on Long Island, as the company renovates its original store in the mall. The temporary store is located in the west side of the mall, on the main level. Apple promises that "great things are just around the corner" for the original store, but it did not provide a timeframe for its reopening. Apple's retail design varies from store to store, but one modern element included in newer spaces is an Apple Pickup station for in-store pickup of online orders.
Apple opened its Roosevelt Field location in 2002, months after the original iPod launched, and the company now operates 23 stores across New York state.
Over in Virginia, Apple is leaving the Fair Oaks shopping mall in Fairfax County, but is not moving very far away. Apple's website invites customers in the area to visit its new location "soon" at 4221 Fairfax Corner East Avenue, in a street-facing shopping plaza that is just across the Interstate 66 from the Fair Oaks mall. Apple has not shared an exact date and time for the relocated store's grand opening.
Apple opened its Fair Oaks store in 2008, less than a year after the original iPhone launched. It is in the Washington, D.C. suburbs, and not too far from Apple's first-ever store at Tysons Corner Center, which also moved as part of a revamp last year.
