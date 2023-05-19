Apple's Redesigned and Relocated Tysons Corner Store Opens Today

Apple over the last several months has been working on relocating its first-ever Apple Store in a Fairfax, Virginia shopping mall, and today is the grand opening of the revamped and relocated Tysons Corner store.



Several influencers and ‌Apple Store‌ enthusiasts were invited to see Tysons Corner ahead of its opening, and were walked through the new store features. Michael Steeber shared detailed images of the experience, highlighting the Genius Bar, a hardware flex space, an Apple Watch Studio, and more.



Apple has moved away from physical Genius Bar sections in its stores in recent years, but Tysons Corner has a dedicated Genius Bar in the right corner, similar to the original store. As Steeber points out, this is the first actual Genius Bar that Apple has installed in a store since 2015, though the concept of the Genius Bar never went away.

There is a flexible hardware space at Tysons Corner, which Steeber says is designed to spotlight Apple's latest hardware. Apple has also included an in-person Apple Watch Studio where customers can mix and match Apple Watch cases and bands.

Had so much fun getting a FIRST LOOK at the newly relocated Apple Tysons Corner (the very first Apple Store!) before tomorrow’s grand opening!!! From innovative accessibility features to a dedicated Apple Watch space, this store has it all pic.twitter.com/jIJP72LqKR — Frank McShan (@frankmcshan) May 18, 2023

The store features wood paneling, a baffle ceiling design, and individually framed glass doors. Avenues, the Today at Apple section, and Apple Pickup are all present in the store, but have been redesigned, with full details available from Steeber's website



Apple is opening the store on the 22nd anniversary of the date that the first Tysons Corner location opened on May 19, 2001. It will open at 10:00 a.m., and visitors will receive free tote bags with the logo that Apple has been using for the store's redesign.