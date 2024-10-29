Fantastical Calendar App Expands to Windows

Popular calendar app Fantastical is expanding beyond the Apple ecosystem for the first time, bringing the full Fantastical experience to Windows. Support for Windows has been a top-requested feature for quite some time, primarily from Apple users who have the need to use Windows for work, software availability, or other reasons, so Flexibits has spent the past three years building Fantastical for Windows from the ground up for a fully native experience.

fantastical windows
While Apple's Calendar app has improved significantly in recent years, multi-award-winning Fantastical has remained popular as a third-party option due to its support for natural language parsing, the ability to manage tasks and reminders from Google Tasks, Microsoft 365, and Todoist, scheduling features like Openings that let you open up calendar time slots for others to book and Proposals that let organizers poll potential attendees to determine the best time for an event, glanceable weather information tied to event location, and more.


Fantastical for Windows arrives as part of Fantastical 4.0, which is available for free with limited features across Windows, Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro. A Flexibits Premium subscription priced at $6.99 per month or $56.99 per year (a 14-day free trial is available) is required to unlock all features, and the new Windows app is covered under that same subscription with no increase in pricing. Flexibits Premium for Families offers up to five family members full access to Fantastical across all platforms for $10.49 per month or $89.99 per year.

Also included in a Flexibits Premium subscription is full feature unlock for Cardhop, a Contacts app alternative that works across Apple's platforms with natural language parsing, widgets, Shortcuts support, simple contact card sharing, business card scanning, and more.

