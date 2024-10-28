iMac With 10-Core M4 Chip is First Mac to Support 8K Display at 120Hz

When configured with a 10-core M4 chip, the new iMac announced today supports up to an 8K external display at 120Hz, or up to two 6K displays at 60Hz each. The impressive feat was noted by Vadim Yuryev, co-host of the YouTube channel Max Tech.



This means the latest iMac is the first-ever Mac to support an 8K display at 120Hz, beating out higher-end models like the MacBook Pro, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. Apple is expected to announce new MacBook Pro models with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips as early as tomorrow, however, so support for an 8K display at 120Hz could be expanded soon.

Apple doesn't even offer an 8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate — at least not yet. Apple's higher-end Pro Display XDR monitor has a 6K resolution at 60Hz, while its lower-end Studio Display monitor has a 5K resolution at 60Hz.

Does the iMac's external display support hint at future 120Hz versions of the Pro Display XDR or Studio Display? There are no concrete rumors yet.

The previous iMac with the M3 chip supports one external display at up to 6K/60Hz, and this remains true for the latest base model with the 8-core M4 chip.

For more details about the new iMac, read our earlier coverage of Apple's announcement.