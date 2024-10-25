Apple Bringing Spatial Photo and Video Support to Safari for Vision Pro Users

Vision Pro users will soon be able to view spatial photos and videos in Safari, according to PetaPixel. The photography site did an interview with Apple product manager Della Huff and designer Billy Sorrentino, who shared that Apple is bringing spatial photo and spatial video support to Safari.



Later this year, web developers will be able to add spatial photos and videos to their websites, which will be viewable in 3D on the Vision Pro.

Spatial photos and videos can be captured with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as all four iPhone 16 models and the Vision Pro itself. Note that spatial photo support for the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro is coming in iOS 18.1, set to be released next week. With Vision Pro and visionOS 2, even existing photos can have added depth.

As of right now, spatial photos and videos can only be viewed on Vision Pro when they're sent to you directly via Messages, email, or AirDrop, which makes it difficult to see content from other people. Browser support for spatial videos and photos will let iPhone users upload their content to websites where anyone with a Vision Pro can see it in 3D.

For those without a Vision Pro, spatial photos and videos will look like standard media embeds. "Once you embedded spatial content, folks who are on Vision Pro are getting spatial and folks who are just looking at it on their laptop see it in two dimensions," Sorrentino told PetaPixel.

There is no word on exactly when spatial photo and video support will be coming to Safari, but it is expected before the end of the year so it could be included in a visionOS 2.2 update.