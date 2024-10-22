Apple Seeds Second visionOS 2.1 Release Candidate

Apple today seeded a second release candidate version of an upcoming visionOS 2.1 update to developers for testing purposes. The new software comes a day after Apple seeded the first release candidate version.

visionOS 2.1 can be installed by going to the Software Update section of the Settings app on the Vision Pro and opting into Beta Updates.

So far, no major new features have been discovered in the update, and it likely focuses on bug fixes and other small feature improvements. Apple's release notes say that the second visionOS 2.1 RC fixes an issue that could cause Apple Music songs and music videos to fail to play.

visionOS 2.1 is expected to see a release next Monday alongside iOS 18.1.