Apple Seeds visionOS 2.1 and tvOS 18.1 Release Candidates

Apple today seeded release candidate versions of upcoming visionOS 2.1 and tvOS 18.1 updates to developers and public beta testers for testing purposes. The new software comes approximately week after Apple released the fourth betas.



tvOS 18.1 can be downloaded and installed through the Apple TV Settings app, and visionOS 2.1 can be installed by going to the Software Update section of the Settings app on the Vision Pro and opting into Beta Updates.

So far, no major new features have been discovered in these three updates, though there are undoubtedly some minor feature tweaks and bug fixes that we'll learn about when Apple's release notes become available.

These betas are accompanied by iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, which will introduce Apple Intelligence. There are no Apple Intelligence features in tvOS and visionOS as of yet.

While we don't always know what's included in minor tvOS and visionOS updates, we inform MacRumors readers when updates are available so those who are developers can download new software upon release.