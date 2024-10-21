Apple Unlikely to Launch Larger iPhone SE 4 'Plus' Model, Despite Rumor
A new rumor suggests Apple might be developing a larger "Plus" version of the upcoming iPhone SE 4, but the claim appears highly dubious given previous reports and Apple's typical strategy for its budget iPhone line.
Alleged dummy iPhone SE 4 units via Mac Otakara
Japanese blog Mac Otakara
shared images of alleged iPhone SE 4 dummy units on Sunday, claiming there could be both 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models in development. The blog cites unverified sources from Alibaba for its information.
While the dummy units align with previous rumors about the iPhone SE 4's design – showing a device matching the iPhone 14's dimensions with a notched display and single rear camera – the claim of a larger model contradicts all prior reporting on Apple's plans. No other leakers or supply chain reports have mentioned a larger SE model.
Mac Otakara has provided accurate information in the past, but has also shared some claims that didn't pan out. The blog itself notes that the "final precision design and size expansion have not been decided," suggesting a degree of uncertainty even in their own reporting. Mac Otakara further underlined its lack of conviction by telling MacRumors: "It is possible that only the 6.1-inch model will actually be released."
Apple's plans can always change, but the idea of a larger model seems highly improbable based on current information, especially considering previous reports of poor sales of Plus models in its flagship smartphone lineup.
The iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to launch in March 2025, and will likely feature Face ID instead of Touch ID, an OLED screen instead of LCD, an A18 chip, a new Apple-designed 5G modem, and a standalone 48MP main camera. More information on what to expect from the next iPhone SE can be found in our rumor roundup.
