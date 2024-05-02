iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Proving Less Popular With Buyers This Year

Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models were its most purchased smartphones in the U.S. in the first quarter of this year, according to the latest Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report.



The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max accounted for 22% and 23% of all iPhones sold in Q1 2024, for a 45% combined share. The iPhone 15 Plus took a 9% share of all iPhones sold, while the ‌iPhone 15‌ and iPhone 14 were the third most popular, each taking 14% of the share.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and Pro Max share hardly changed compared to the ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and Pro Max the same quarter a year ago. However, Apple saw sales of the base model ‌iPhone 15‌ decline relative to a year ago. The overall mix of ‌iPhone 15‌ models was lower, accounting for 68% of all iPhone sales.

By contrast, in Q1 2023 the ‌iPhone 14‌ series had a 7% higher share of all iPhones sold, taking 75% combined. The percentages suggest that the ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus were more popular than the ‌iPhone 15‌ and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus over the equivalent quarter the previous year.



Noting the change, CIRP comments:



We see this as a continuation of a trend from the past couple of quarters, as the lower- priced current models give up some share to older models. The once flagship, now base iPhone 15, is no longer the leading-edge choice, as the Pro and Pro Max models take that role.

Last week, CIRP released a report indicating that new ‌iPhone‌ activations are down to a low not seen in the U.S. smartphone market for the last six years.

CIRP said that Apple's installed smartphone base was higher than recorded activations, but Apple's share of new ‌iPhone‌ activations fell from 40% to 33% over the past year, suggesting a shift away from the higher market shares Apple enjoyed in previous years.