Prime Day iPad Air Deals Include New All-Time Low Prices Across Entire M3 Lineup

Prime Day is in full swing today, and it now includes fresh record low prices on nearly every M3 iPad Air model, including Wi-Fi and cellular tablets. Be sure to check out our main post for even more Apple-related discounts during Prime Day.

Prices start at $479.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $120 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a new best-ever price for the tablet.

Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $120 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $629.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $829.00, both representing new record low prices.



11-inch M3 iPad Air

13-inch M3 iPad Air

