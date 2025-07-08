Prime Day iPad Air Deals Include New All-Time Low Prices Across Entire M3 Lineup
Prime Day is in full swing today, and it now includes fresh record low prices on nearly every M3 iPad Air model, including Wi-Fi and cellular tablets. Be sure to check out our main post for even more Apple-related discounts during Prime Day.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Prices start at $479.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch M3 iPad Air, down from $599.00. Across the board these are all $120 discounts on the M3 iPad Air, and each one is a new best-ever price for the tablet.
Our list below focuses on Wi-Fi models, but you'll also find many cellular models on sale at $120 off right now. The 128GB cellular 11-inch iPad Air is available for $629.00 and the 128GB cellular 13-inch iPad Air is available for $829.00, both representing new record low prices.
11-inch M3 iPad Air
13-inch M3 iPad Air
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
