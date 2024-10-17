Apple Preparing to Add ChatGPT Integration to Siri

Apple is working behind the scenes to get ready to add new Apple Intelligence features to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. We'll get the first set in the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS 15.1 updates, but Apple is preparing for the next batch, too.

chatgpt siri
In backend code, MacRumors has discovered new references to Siri's ChatGPT integration as Apple prepares to implement ChatGPT support. ‌Siri‌ code mentions options for ChatGPT-generated text and ChatGPT-generated images, two features that Apple plans to implement soon.

ChatGPT integration with ‌Siri‌ was announced as part of the Apple Intelligence feature set highlighted at the Worldwide Developers Conference, and it is functionality that Apple plans to introduce before the end of the year. ChatGPT integration is not in the current software that Apple is testing, but we are expecting it to come in iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS Sequoia 15.2.

Mentions of ‌Siri‌ with ChatGPT integration first surfaced earlier in October, and we've also seen references to Visual Intelligence, another AI feature that Apple is working on. The separate mentions of images and text are new today, and it's clear that Apple is continuing behind-the-scenes work to get these features ready for launch.

With ChatGPT integration, when users ask ‌Siri‌ a complicated question that the personal assistant is unable to handle, ‌Siri‌ will suggest handing the query off to ChatGPT. ChatGPT will provide relevant information, which will be relayed through ‌Siri‌.

ChatGPT will be able to generate both text and images, and while Apple Intelligence includes some of this functionality, ChatGPT is more advanced. Apple's Writing Tools, for example, can offer spelling and grammar assistance or change the tone of something that's already written, while ChatGPT will be able to generate text from scratch with a simple prompt.

Image Playground and Genmoji will allow for the creation of cartoon-like images and custom emoji, but ChatGPT's image generation features will be able to be used for more realistic images. ‌Siri‌ will reference the latest GPT-4o model, and ChatGPT integration will be free with no account creation required. Apple and OpenAI will not store ChatGPT requests made from Apple devices, and IP addresses will be hidden.

As for Visual Intelligence, it is an iPhone 16 feature that uses the Camera Control button. ‌iPhone 16‌ users will be able to point their camera at objects or locations around them, with the iPhone providing information about what's being viewed when the Camera Control button is pressed and held.

iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 are expected to see a release on Monday, October 28, and we'll likely get the first betas of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.2 shortly after. If testing follows other .2 updates, the software will be released at some point in December.

Along with ChatGPT integration and Visual Intelligence, iOS 18.2 could bring support for the Image Playground image generation feature, Genmoji, and Image Wand, a Notes app feature for generating images from text or basic drawings.

