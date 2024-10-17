Apple Music Now Lets Artists Create Playlists Based on Concert Set Lists

Apple today introduced a new feature that allows all artists to create Apple Music playlists based on their concert set lists. The playlists will appear on the artist's page in Apple Music, on their concert page in Shazam, and in Spotlight Search on iOS.



The feature is built into the Apple Music for Artists tool.

"Turn a set list from your latest show into a playlist on Apple Music for Artists on the web," said Apple, in a blog post announcing the new feature. "Share your Set List playlist with fans on Apple Music and social media to promote upcoming tour dates, let fans relive your concerts, and connect with listeners."

Apple Music has already featured more than 450 set lists for popular artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone since last year, and now all artists can create set list playlists to promote their past or upcoming concerts.

More details are available on the Apple Music for Artists website.