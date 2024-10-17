Apple Music Now Lets Artists Create Playlists Based on Concert Set Lists
Apple today introduced a new feature that allows all artists to create Apple Music playlists based on their concert set lists. The playlists will appear on the artist's page in Apple Music, on their concert page in Shazam, and in Spotlight Search on iOS.
The feature is built into the Apple Music for Artists tool.
"Turn a set list from your latest show into a playlist on Apple Music for Artists on the web," said Apple, in a blog post announcing the new feature. "Share your Set List playlist with fans on Apple Music and social media to promote upcoming tour dates, let fans relive your concerts, and connect with listeners."
Apple Music has already featured more than 450 set lists for popular artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone since last year, and now all artists can create set list playlists to promote their past or upcoming concerts.
More details are available on the Apple Music for Artists website.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced a significant upgrade to the iPad mini, now featuring an A17 Pro chip and support for the company's new Apple Intelligence system. The refreshed seventh-generation tablet maintains its compact 8.3-inch design while offering notable performance improvements and new capabilities. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The A17 Pro chip brings a 30%...
Apple has held an October event in three out of the past four years, but is an event this month still likely after today's surprise iPad mini 7 announcement? While some Apple enthusiasts believe that the iPad mini 7 being unveiled in a press release today means that Apple is unlikely to hold an October event this year, the announcement does not entirely rule out the possibility. Last year,...
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Things are firming up for a big Halloween week for Apple, with the company's next operating system updates reportedly coming early in the week and hardware launches coming a few days later. Ahead of those hardware launches, we've recently seen what appears to be one of the most significant physical product leaks in years, while some of the new features in Apple's recent software updates have ...
In its press release for the iPad mini 7 today, Apple reiterated that additional Apple Intelligence features will be rolling out "over the next several months." Below, we outline Apple Intelligence features that are expected to be added as part of iOS 18.2, which is expected to be released to the public in December. Apple Intelligence in More Languages During its iPhone 16 event last...
Apple today introduced the iPad mini 7 with a faster A17 Pro chip, Apple Intelligence support, and Apple Pencil Pro support. In addition, the device also received a handful of smaller upgrades and changes compared to the previous model, as outlined below. The new iPad mini can be ordered starting today, and it launches on Wednesday, October 23. Here are six of the device's smaller...
Apple today provided developers with the seventh betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features. The seventh betas come a week after Apple seeded the sixth iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas. The updates can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. Note that Apple Intelligence features still an iPhone 15...