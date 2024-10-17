Apple Music Now Lets Artists Create Playlists Based on Concert Set Lists

by

Apple today introduced a new feature that allows all artists to create Apple Music playlists based on their concert set lists. The playlists will appear on the artist's page in Apple Music, on their concert page in Shazam, and in Spotlight Search on iOS.

Apple Music Playlists Concert Sets Feature
The feature is built into the Apple Music for Artists tool.

"Turn a set list from your latest show into a playlist on Apple Music for Artists on the web," said Apple, in a blog post announcing the new feature. "Share your Set List playlist with fans on Apple Music and social media to promote upcoming tour dates, let fans relive your concerts, and connect with listeners."

Apple Music has already featured more than 450 set lists for popular artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone since last year, and now all artists can create set list playlists to promote their past or upcoming concerts.

More details are available on the Apple Music for Artists website.

Tag: Apple Music Guide

Popular Stories

ipad mini 7

Apple Unveils New iPad Mini With A17 Pro Chip and Apple Intelligence

Tuesday October 15, 2024 6:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced a significant upgrade to the iPad mini, now featuring an A17 Pro chip and support for the company's new Apple Intelligence system. The refreshed seventh-generation tablet maintains its compact 8.3-inch design while offering notable performance improvements and new capabilities. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The A17 Pro chip brings a 30%...
Read Full Article550 comments
scary fast apple event

Is an Apple Event Still Likely This October Following Today's Surprise iPad Mini 7 Announcement?

Tuesday October 15, 2024 1:57 pm PDT by
Apple has held an October event in three out of the past four years, but is an event this month still likely after today's surprise iPad mini 7 announcement? While some Apple enthusiasts believe that the iPad mini 7 being unveiled in a press release today means that Apple is unlikely to hold an October event this year, the announcement does not entirely rule out the possibility. Last year,...
Read Full Article156 comments
Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence: New Features, Release Date, and More

Thursday October 10, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Read Full Article22 comments
top stories 12oct2024

Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Release Date, New Macs Incoming, and More

Saturday October 12, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
Things are firming up for a big Halloween week for Apple, with the company's next operating system updates reportedly coming early in the week and hardware launches coming a few days later. Ahead of those hardware launches, we've recently seen what appears to be one of the most significant physical product leaks in years, while some of the new features in Apple's recent software updates have ...
Read Full Article19 comments
Apple Intelligence iPhone 16

iOS 18.2 Expected to Add These Additional Apple Intelligence Features

Tuesday October 15, 2024 12:05 pm PDT by
In its press release for the iPad mini 7 today, Apple reiterated that additional Apple Intelligence features will be rolling out "over the next several months." Below, we outline Apple Intelligence features that are expected to be added as part of iOS 18.2, which is expected to be released to the public in December. Apple Intelligence in More Languages During its iPhone 16 event last...
Read Full Article
ipad mini 7 feature

iPad Mini 7 Has These 6 Smaller Changes, Including a Faster USB-C Port

Tuesday October 15, 2024 8:18 am PDT by
Apple today introduced the iPad mini 7 with a faster A17 Pro chip, Apple Intelligence support, and Apple Pencil Pro support. In addition, the device also received a handful of smaller upgrades and changes compared to the previous model, as outlined below. The new iPad mini can be ordered starting today, and it launches on Wednesday, October 23. Here are six of the device's smaller...
Read Full Article205 comments
Apple Intelligence Feature 2

Apple Seeds Seventh Developer Betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence [Update: Public Beta Available]

Monday October 14, 2024 10:10 am PDT by
Apple today provided developers with the seventh betas of iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to continue testing Apple Intelligence features. The seventh betas come a week after Apple seeded the sixth iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 betas. The updates can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. Note that Apple Intelligence features still an iPhone 15...
Read Full Article77 comments