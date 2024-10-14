Apple Planning Smart Glasses and AirPods With Cameras for 2027

Apple is working on smart glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras for a potential release in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The devices are said to be part of Apple's efforts to expand its augmented reality product lineup beyond the Vision Pro headset with something that has wider appeal.



The push for new AR products comes as the Vision Pro faces challenges in the market. Many users find the $3,500 headset too heavy for extended use, expensive, and prone to overheating, relegating it to niche status. Interest in the device has reportedly waned since its launch, with sales falling short of Apple's expectations.

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple's Vision Products Group is now looking beyond the Vision Pro and considering launching smart glasses comparable to Meta's Ray-Ban collaboration. The smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods are intended to make use of the billions of dollars invested in the Vision Pro's visual intelligence capabilities. This technology allows devices to analyze their surroundings and provide relevant information to users.

A software update coming later this year will bring a similar feature to iPhone 16 models: Users will be able to open the Camera app and point it at an object to get information about that object with a click and hold gesture. Pointing it at a restaurant, for example, will bring up hours and ratings, while pointing it at a plant will identify the plant. Using visual control with something that has a date, such as a flyer, will add the date to the Calendar app.

Apple's smart glasses and AirPods with cameras are still in the planning stages, but are said to represent Apple's strategy to bring augmented reality features to more accessible form factors. The company is reportedly concerned about its current position in the AR market, with Meta already offering smart glasses at a lower price point.

Gurman also mentioned Apple's plans for nearer-term Vision Pro iterations. A lower-cost version of the headset, priced around $2,000, could arrive as early as next year, while a second-generation Vision Pro with an upgraded processor is reportedly slated for 2026.