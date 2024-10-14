Apple Planning Smart Glasses and AirPods With Cameras for 2027

by

Apple is working on smart glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras for a potential release in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The devices are said to be part of Apple's efforts to expand its augmented reality product lineup beyond the Vision Pro headset with something that has wider appeal.

Apple Glasses Triad Feature
The push for new AR products comes as the Vision Pro faces challenges in the market. Many users find the $3,500 headset too heavy for extended use, expensive, and prone to overheating, relegating it to niche status. Interest in the device has reportedly waned since its launch, with sales falling short of Apple's expectations.

In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman reports that Apple's Vision Products Group is now looking beyond the Vision Pro and considering launching smart glasses comparable to Meta's Ray-Ban collaboration. The smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods are intended to make use of the billions of dollars invested in the Vision Pro's visual intelligence capabilities. This technology allows devices to analyze their surroundings and provide relevant information to users.

A software update coming later this year will bring a similar feature to iPhone 16 models: Users will be able to open the Camera app and point it at an object to get information about that object with a click and hold gesture. Pointing it at a restaurant, for example, will bring up hours and ratings, while pointing it at a plant will identify the plant. Using visual control with something that has a date, such as a flyer, will add the date to the Calendar app.

Apple's smart glasses and AirPods with cameras are still in the planning stages, but are said to represent Apple's strategy to bring augmented reality features to more accessible form factors. The company is reportedly concerned about its current position in the AR market, with Meta already offering smart glasses at a lower price point.

Gurman also mentioned Apple's plans for nearer-term Vision Pro iterations. A lower-cost version of the headset, priced around $2,000, could arrive as early as next year, while a second-generation Vision Pro with an upgraded processor is reportedly slated for 2026.

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, AirPods Pro, Apple Vision Pro
Tag: Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Buy Now), AirPods Pro (Neutral), Vision Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: AirPods, Apple Vision Pro

Popular Stories

Generic iOS 18

iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence: New Features, Release Date, and More

Thursday October 10, 2024 8:26 am PDT by
iOS 18.1 will be released to the public in the coming weeks, and the software update introduces the first Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone. Below, we outline when to expect iOS 18.1 to be released. iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Features Here are some of the key Apple Intelligence features in the iOS 18.1 beta so far: A few Siri enhancements, including improved understanding...
Read Full Article19 comments
16 pro

iPhone 17 Pro Models Rumored to Introduce These 5 New Features

Friday October 11, 2024 8:55 am PDT by
While the iPhone 16 series was released just a few weeks ago, there are already many rumored features for the iPhone 17 models, and especially for the Pro models. Below, we recap five key new features rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max so far: 24MP front camera for all iPhone 17 models: All four iPhone 17 models will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according...
Read Full Article
top stories 12oct2024

Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Release Date, New Macs Incoming, and More

Saturday October 12, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
Things are firming up for a big Halloween week for Apple, with the company's next operating system updates reportedly coming early in the week and hardware launches coming a few days later. Ahead of those hardware launches, we've recently seen what appears to be one of the most significant physical product leaks in years, while some of the new features in Apple's recent software updates have ...
Read Full Article18 comments
maxresdefault

The MacRumors Show: Apple's Shocking M4 MacBook Pro Leak

Friday October 11, 2024 8:27 am PDT by
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the unprecedented leak of Apple's M4 MacBook Pro models and the company's rumored move to more staggered hardware and software releases. Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos Multiple leaks surrounding Apple's unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip recently surfaced online. The leaks began with unboxin...
Read Full Article73 comments
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

Apple Stops Signing iOS 18.0

Thursday October 10, 2024 12:10 pm PDT by
Apple today stopped signing iOS 18.0, preventing iPhone users who have upgraded to iOS 18.0.1 from downgrading to iOS 18. Apple released iOS 18.0.1 a week ago on October 3. It is not unusual for Apple to stop signing older versions of iOS within a week or two after a new version of iOS is released. When Apple stops signing an update, it can no longer be installed on an iPhone due to a...
Read Full Article17 comments
ios 18 1 make primary

iOS 18.1 Includes Option to Set 'Primary' Email Address and Change iCloud Email

Friday October 11, 2024 3:55 pm PDT by
In iOS 18.1, there is a new option to set a "Primary" email address in the Settings app, which means it is easier to change the main email address associated with your Apple Account. The Primary email address is the one that is visible to other people when collaborating on and sharing documents, sending calendar invites, and more. Apple did not previously make it easy to change an Apple...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Coming Next Month: What to Expect

Tuesday October 8, 2024 6:16 am PDT by
Rumors strongly suggest Apple will release the seventh-generation iPad mini in November, nearly three years after the last refresh. Here's a roundup of what we're expecting from the next version of Apple's small form factor tablet, based on the latest rumors and reports. Design and Display The new iPad mini is likely to retain its compact 8.3-inch display and overall design introduced with...
Read Full Article129 comments
space black mbp

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Monday October 7, 2024 3:03 pm PDT by
Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010. The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just...
Read Full Article174 comments
When Will Apple Launch More M4 Macs Feature

Will Apple Release M4 Macs Soon? Here's What the Latest Rumors Say

Thursday October 10, 2024 6:22 am PDT by
Apple often releases new Macs in the fall, but we are still waiting for official confirmation that the company has similar plans this year. We're approaching the middle of October now, and if Apple plans to announce new Macs before the holidays, recent history suggests it will happen this month. Here's what we know so far. As of writing this, it's been 220 days since Apple released a new...
Read Full Article53 comments

Top Rated Comments

stocklen Avatar
stocklen
21 minutes ago at 02:10 am
Must be fun to be Mark.

Make up any old Tutt and say its a few years away with no repercussions or people picking him up on when its total fantasy.

Cameras in AirPods? really?
Has he thought about this Nostradamus level prediction?
How does this work for people with long hair? Those cameras are going to have a great view.
Privacy? Apple's main thing is privacy. Cameras in AirPods that you can wear to the gym and have on in the changing rooms/showers? Really?

This is one of the 'Gurman grains of salt' predictions that we get a lot of.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Anaxarxes Avatar
Anaxarxes
17 minutes ago at 02:13 am

Must be fun to be Mark.

Make up any old Tutt and say its a few years away with no repercussions or people picking him up on when its total fantasy.

Cameras in AirPods? really?
Has he thought about this Nostradamus level prediction?
How does this work for people with long hair? Those cameras are going to have a great view.
Privacy? Apple's main thing is privacy. Cameras in AirPods that you can wear to the gym and have on in the changing rooms/showers? Really?

This is one of the 'Gurman grains of salt' predictions that we get a lot of.
Maybe they are the same device? Glasses combined with integrated airpods with camera integration in the frame?

This actually could be a good starting point to integrate more battery and hold a testbed for a True AR system for the future of AVP as well.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments