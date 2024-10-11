Apple Opens Extensive Research Lab in Shenzhen, China

Apple has opened a new applied research laboratory in Shenzhen, China, marking a significant expansion of its research and development capabilities in the world's largest smartphone market. The facility, which began operations on Thursday, is located in the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong tech cooperation zone.

Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Tech Cooperation Zone, China (Photo: Xinhua)

Apple announced plans for the Shenzhen lab in March , stating it would enhance testing and research for major products including the iPhone, iPad, and Vision Pro spatial computing headset. The lab is also intended to strengthen Apple's collaboration with local suppliers.

Spanning 20,000 square meters (215,000 square feet) in its initial phase, the facility is set to become Apple's research and development hub in the Greater Bay Area. This economic region encompasses Hong Kong, Macau, and nine cities in Guangdong province.

According to state media reports, the lab will eventually employ over 1,000 domestic and international talents. Apple has described it as its "most extensive" lab outside the United States, underscoring the company's commitment to the Chinese market.

The move comes as Apple faces increasing competition in China, particularly from Shenzhen-based Huawei. Recent data from research firm CINNO showed that in August, Huawei outsold Apple in mainland China for the first time in nearly four years.

Despite efforts to diversify its manufacturing supply chain outside China, Apple continues to invest in research within the country. The company has previously established research centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, and Shenzhen, with its research and development team in China reportedly doubling in size over the past five years.

