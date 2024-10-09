The Best Prime Day Deals on TVs, Monitors, Charging Accessories, and More

Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.

Twelve South

Amazon is discounting Twelve South's HiRise 3 Deluxe stand to $106.86 for Prime Day, down from $149.99. This is a 3-in-1 accessory that can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, and this is an all-time low price.

Anker

Prime Day deals have hit Anker's most popular portable batteries, Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, USB-C hubs, and portable power stations. We've collected some of the best Anker discounts in the list below, but be sure to browse Amazon for even more sales.



Misc

Portable Batteries

Wireless Chargers

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Jackery

Jackery's Prime Day deals include a large selection of portable power stations at big discounts.



Beats

There's a big collection of Beats headphones discounted for Prime Day this year, starting with the Beats Studio Buds for $79.00, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $129.99, down from $169.95.

The Beats Studio Pro are on sale for $169.99, down from $349.99, which is a new record low price. You can also get the Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $99.99, down from $199.99 and the Beats Fit Pro for $149.99, down from $199.99.



Monitors

Samsung's popular 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80D) is down to the best price we've ever seen it on Amazon, available for $399.99, down from $699.99. This is the newest model of the Smart Monitor M8, and it beats the previous low price by $100.

In addition to the Smart Monitor M8, Amazon has a the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $819.99, down from $1,599.99.



Belkin





TVs

Amazon Devices

Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.



Google Nest Thermostat

Amazon has the Google Nest Thermostat for $84.99, down from $129.99 during Prime Day. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Nest Thermostat, and it's available at this price in two colors.

