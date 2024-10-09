The Best Prime Day Deals on TVs, Monitors, Charging Accessories, and More

by

Yesterday we highlighted some of the best Apple-related product discounts that you can find on Amazon during Prime Day, and now we're focusing on third-party accessory markdowns during the event. In this article you'll find all the best accessories for charging, smart homes, smartphones, and more.

Prime Big Deal Days Hero 4Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Shoppers should remember that Prime Day sales are typically time sensitive, so purchase quickly if you're interested. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime on Amazon if you're a new customer; afterwards the service runs for $14.99/month or $139/year.

Twelve South

twelve south prime day

Amazon is discounting Twelve South's HiRise 3 Deluxe stand to $106.86 for Prime Day, down from $149.99. This is a 3-in-1 accessory that can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, and this is an all-time low price.

$43 OFF
Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe for $106.86

Anker

anker prime day

Prime Day deals have hit Anker's most popular portable batteries, Bluetooth speakers, wall chargers, USB-C hubs, and portable power stations. We've collected some of the best Anker discounts in the list below, but be sure to browse Amazon for even more sales.

Misc

Portable Batteries

Wireless Chargers

Power Stations

Wall Chargers

Hubs

Jackery

jackery prime day

Jackery's Prime Day deals include a large selection of portable power stations at big discounts.

Beats

studio buds prime day

There's a big collection of Beats headphones discounted for Prime Day this year, starting with the Beats Studio Buds for $79.00, down from $149.95. The newer Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale for $129.99, down from $169.95.

UP TO 51% OFF
Beats Headphones for Prime Day

The Beats Studio Pro are on sale for $169.99, down from $349.99, which is a new record low price. You can also get the Beats Solo 4 Headphones for $99.99, down from $199.99 and the Beats Fit Pro for $149.99, down from $199.99.

Monitors

samsung prime day monitor

Samsung's popular 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (Model M80D) is down to the best price we've ever seen it on Amazon, available for $399.99, down from $699.99. This is the newest model of the Smart Monitor M8, and it beats the previous low price by $100.

$320 OFF
Samsung 32-inch Smart Monitor M80D for $379.99

$780 OFF
Samsung 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $819.99

In addition to the Smart Monitor M8, Amazon has a the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor for $819.99, down from $1,599.99.

Belkin

belkin prime day

TVs

tvs prime day

Amazon Devices

echo prime day

Of course, some of the best discounts can be found on Amazon's own line of products. This includes Kindle e-readers, Blink security cameras, Fire tablets, and more.

Google Nest Thermostat

nest prime day

Amazon has the Google Nest Thermostat for $84.99, down from $129.99 during Prime Day. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for the Nest Thermostat, and it's available at this price in two colors.

$45 OFF
Nest Thermostat for $84.99

If you're on the hunt for more Prime Day discounts, be sure to visit our big Prime Day post where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the event. Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

