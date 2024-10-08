The Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, and More

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing today, offering customers the first chance to get some holiday shopping done early. Similar to the first Prime Day, it will last for two days (October 8-9) and you can find a large selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.

For our coverage, we're focusing entirely on Apple and Apple-related discounts that can be purchased during this 48-hour event on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook Air.

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated throughout the event, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles this week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime offers a one month free trial, and otherwise costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year.



AirPods

Starting with AirPods, you'll find a wide selection of solid deals across the AirPods lineup on Amazon during Prime Day. This includes a $10 discount on the new AirPods 4 at $119.00, as well as an all-time price of $168.99 price on the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple Watch

SE

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $169.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is an all-time low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $199.99 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another best-ever price on the Apple Watch SE for Prime Day.

Ultra 2

Amazon has further discounted the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black this week. You can get a few models of the Black Titanium watch for $734.89, down from $799.00. This beats the sale price we tracked last week by about $15, and marks a new all-time low price for the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The models on sale include the Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop (S) and the Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop (M).

9th Gen iPad

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet, and it's a deal we haven't seen in a few weeks.

10th Gen iPad

Moving to the newer models, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $299.00 in every color, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $447.00, down from $499.00. Both of these deals represent best-ever prices on the 10th generation iPad.

Cellular models are also seeing all-time low prices during Prime Day. The 64GB Cellular 10th generation iPad has hit $449.00 ($50 off), while the 256GB Cellular model is available for $598.00 ($51 off).



M4 iPad Pro



For the newest M4 iPad Pros, Amazon is offering up to $200 off select models of both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. Deals are primarily focused on Wi-Fi models, but you can find a few cellular tablets on sale at this time as well. Many of these deals also require you to clip an on-page coupon to see the final deal price.



11-Inch

13-Inch

M2 MacBook Air

Starting with the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, you can get this model for $749.00 in three colors, down from $999.00. For more storage, Amazon has the 512GB model of the same computer for $949.00, down from $1,199.00.

Although Apple updated the MacBook Air back in March, it kept these 13-inch M2 models around as a low-cost option for customers. This means that the M2 MacBook Air should be perfect for anyone who doesn't care about owning newest generation notebook, but would rather save money while still getting a reliable computer.



M3 MacBook Pro

The cheapest M3 MacBook Pro model you'll find right now is on the 14-inch M3 Pro 512GB model, priced at $1,299.00. That's a $300 discount and the best price we've ever tracked, but you can also find a few other solid markdowns on more 14-inch MacBook Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pros at Amazon.



14-inch

16-inch

Apple Pencil

Apple Pencil deals include low prices on the Apple Pencil 2 at $99.00 and Apple Pencil Pro at $116.00.

Magic Keyboard

You can get the 11-inch Magic Keyboard in Black for $273.99, down from $299.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory.

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $319.00 in Black and White, down from $349.00. These are also record low prices on the Magic Keyboard, and you'll find similar delivery estimates of mid October for these models.

MagSafe Charger

Amazon recently introduced a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers, including the 1-meter model for $32.78 and 2-meter model for $44.00. Although these discounts represent just a few dollars in savings, they are the first notable sales on the 2024 MagSafe Chargers and the best deals you'll find online right now.

The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.



Apple Studio Display

Amazon has $249 off the Apple Studio Display for Prime Day, starting at $1,347.00 for the standard glass option. For this model, this is a solid second-best price on the monitor.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.