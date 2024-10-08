The Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, and More

by

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is in full swing today, offering customers the first chance to get some holiday shopping done early. Similar to the first Prime Day, it will last for two days (October 8-9) and you can find a large selection of deals across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and much, much more.

Prime Big Deal Days Hero 3Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For our coverage, we're focusing entirely on Apple and Apple-related discounts that can be purchased during this 48-hour event on Amazon. As of today, this includes deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook Air.

As is typical for Prime Day deals, these markdowns are very time sensitive, so sales listed below may disappear fast, and new ones may appear even faster. With this in mind, we'll keep this article updated throughout the event, and keep an eye on the MacRumors front page as we'll be posting particularly great deals in separate articles this week.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days requires you to have an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. Amazon Prime offers a one month free trial, and otherwise costs $14.99 per month or $139.00 per year.

AirPods

airpods prime day

Starting with AirPods, you'll find a wide selection of solid deals across the AirPods lineup on Amazon during Prime Day. This includes a $10 discount on the new AirPods 4 at $119.00, as well as an all-time price of $168.99 price on the AirPods Pro 2.

$10 OFF
AirPods 4 for $119.00

$39 OFF
AirPods 3 for $129.99

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $168.99

$155 OFF
AirPods Max (Lightning) for $394.99

$49 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $499.99

Apple Watch

apple watch prime day

SE

Apple's 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE is available for $169.99 today on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is an all-time low price on the wearable. This deal is available in all three aluminum color options, and only Amazon has the discount.

$79 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.99

$79 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.99

You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE on sale right now, available for $199.99 on Amazon, down from $279.00. This is another best-ever price on the Apple Watch SE for Prime Day.

Ultra 2

Amazon has further discounted the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black this week. You can get a few models of the Black Titanium watch for $734.89, down from $799.00. This beats the sale price we tracked last week by about $15, and marks a new all-time low price for the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

$64 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black) for $734.89

The models on sale include the Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop (S) and the Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop (M).

9th Gen iPad

ipad prime day

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet, and it's a deal we haven't seen in a few weeks.

$129 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.99

10th Gen iPad

ipad 2 prime day

Moving to the newer models, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $299.00 in every color, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $447.00, down from $499.00. Both of these deals represent best-ever prices on the 10th generation iPad.

$50 OFF
10th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $299.00

Cellular models are also seeing all-time low prices during Prime Day. The 64GB Cellular 10th generation iPad has hit $449.00 ($50 off), while the 256GB Cellular model is available for $598.00 ($51 off).

M4 iPad Pro

ipad pro prime day
For the newest M4 iPad Pros, Amazon is offering up to $200 off select models of both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. Deals are primarily focused on Wi-Fi models, but you can find a few cellular tablets on sale at this time as well. Many of these deals also require you to clip an on-page coupon to see the final deal price.

11-Inch

13-Inch

M2 MacBook Air

m2 macbook air new prime day

Starting with the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, you can get this model for $749.00 in three colors, down from $999.00. For more storage, Amazon has the 512GB model of the same computer for $949.00, down from $1,199.00.

$250 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (512GB) for $949.00

Although Apple updated the MacBook Air back in March, it kept these 13-inch M2 models around as a low-cost option for customers. This means that the M2 MacBook Air should be perfect for anyone who doesn't care about owning newest generation notebook, but would rather save money while still getting a reliable computer.

M3 MacBook Pro

macbook pro prime day

The cheapest M3 MacBook Pro model you'll find right now is on the 14-inch M3 Pro 512GB model, priced at $1,299.00. That's a $300 discount and the best price we've ever tracked, but you can also find a few other solid markdowns on more 14-inch MacBook Pros and 16-inch MacBook Pros at Amazon.

14-inch

16-inch

Apple Pencil

apple pencil prime day

Apple Pencil deals include low prices on the Apple Pencil 2 at $99.00 and Apple Pencil Pro at $116.00.

$11 OFF
Apple Pencil USB-C for $67.00

$39 OFF
Apple Pencil 2 for $89.99

$31 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $98.00

Magic Keyboard

magic keyboard prime day

You can get the 11-inch Magic Keyboard in Black for $273.99, down from $299.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory.

$25 OFF
11-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $273.99

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $319.00 in Black and White, down from $349.00. These are also record low prices on the Magic Keyboard, and you'll find similar delivery estimates of mid October for these models.

$30 OFF
13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard for $319.00

MagSafe Charger

magsafe charger prime day

Amazon recently introduced a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers, including the 1-meter model for $32.78 and 2-meter model for $44.00. Although these discounts represent just a few dollars in savings, they are the first notable sales on the 2024 MagSafe Chargers and the best deals you'll find online right now.

$6 OFF
1-meter MagSafe Charger for $32.78

$5 OFF
2-meter MagSafe Charger for $44.00

The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.

Apple Studio Display

studio display prime day

Amazon has $249 off the Apple Studio Display for Prime Day, starting at $1,347.00 for the standard glass option. For this model, this is a solid second-best price on the monitor.

$250 OFF
Apple Studio Display (standard glass) for $1,347.00

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
Tag: Prime Day

Popular Stories

Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Leak Video

Alleged M4 MacBook Pro Unboxing Video Reveals These Four Upgrades

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:10 pm PDT by
An alleged unboxing video for an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The video was later linked to on social media platform X by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is possible that this is the same MacBook Pro box shown in photos that were shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro in late September, as he claimed that this MacBook Pro...
Read Full Article265 comments
M4 Real Feature Red

Gurman: Apple to Launch First M4 Macs and Potentially iPad Mini 7 on November 1

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:40 am PDT by
Apple will announce several new M4 Mac models around the end of October, with the company planning to launch at least some of them as soon as Friday, November 1, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple will launch a new M4 version of its low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as higher-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models...
Read Full Article139 comments
space black mbp

Apple Potentially Facing Worst Leak Since iPhone 4 Was Left in a Bar

Monday October 7, 2024 3:03 pm PDT by
Alleged photos and videos of an unannounced 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 chip continue to surface on social media, in what could be the worst product leak for Apple since an employee accidentally left an iPhone 4 prototype at a bar in California in 2010. The latest video of what could be a next-generation MacBook Pro was shared on YouTube Shorts today by Russian channel Romancev768, just...
Read Full Article150 comments
top stories 5oct2024

Top Stories: iOS 18.1 Coming Soon, October Apple Event Rumors, and More

Saturday October 5, 2024 6:00 am PDT by
It's hard to believe we're already into October with the iPhone 16 launch behind us, but there's lots more still to come from Apple this year on both the hardware and software fronts. We're still expecting a number of Mac and perhaps some iPad updates in the very near future, while Apple Intelligence features are set to begin rolling out with iOS 18.1 and related operating system updates....
Read Full Article28 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Plans to Release iOS 18.1 With Apple Intelligence on October 28

Sunday October 6, 2024 6:18 am PDT by
Apple intends to launch iOS 18.1 with the first set of much-anticipated Apple Intelligence features on October 28, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman says the release date is arriving this month later than initially expected, as Apple is reportedly taking extra time to ensure a smooth rollout and prepare its AI cloud...
Read Full Article105 comments
watchos 11 vitals

Apple Watch Users Report Vitals App Detecting Illness Before Symptoms Appear

Monday October 7, 2024 5:34 am PDT by
Apple's new Vitals app for watchOS 11 appears to be impressing some users with its ability to detect potential illness days before symptoms manifest, according to recent reports on Reddit. The Apple Watch app, which analyzes key health metrics measured during sleep over the last seven days, appears to be providing early warnings of impending sickness for at least some Apple Watch wearers...
Read Full Article90 comments
Prime Big Deal Days Hero 3

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on AirPods, Apple Watch, and More

Friday October 4, 2024 10:43 am PDT by
Amazon is hosting another Prime Day event this year, called Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and offering shoppers the first chance to save on holiday shopping from a major retailer. Similar to the first Prime Day, it will last for two days (October 8-9) and you can already find a large selection of early deals across Amazon's storefront, covering savings on tech, clothing, video games, groceries, and...
Read Full Article18 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Releases iOS 18.0.1 With Touch Screen Bug Fix and More

Thursday October 3, 2024 2:22 pm PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1, the first updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating systems that debuted earlier in September. iOS 18.0.1 and iPadOS 18.0.1 come two weeks after the launch of iOS 18. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes, the...
Read Full Article135 comments
maxresdefault

Two Weeks With the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Friday October 4, 2024 12:04 pm PDT by
Now that it's been two weeks since the iPhone 16 models were released, we've been able to spend enough time with the new devices to share a more in-depth review on their performance, battery life, feature set, and more. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We've been testing the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, but the gap between the Pro models and the standard iPhone 16...
Read Full Article109 comments