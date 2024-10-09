Here Are The Best Apple Deals You Can Still Get Before Amazon Prime Day Ends

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple and Apple-related deals that are still live on Amazon right now. Since many of these products have been on sale for a few days, shipping may be delayed, but they're all at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to see these deals. You can get one month of Amazon Prime for free when signing up this week, and afterwards the service will renew at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.



AirPods

The best AirPods-related discounts this Prime Day are on the AirPods Pro 2 ($80 off) and both AirPods Max models (up to $155 off), and all of these are still available right now.

Apple Watch

Top Apple Watch deals during Prime Day include the Apple Watch SE available from $169.99 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black for $729.99. Both of these are all-time low prices on each model.

9th Gen iPad

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet, and it's a deal we haven't seen in a few weeks.

MacBook Air

MacBook Air discounts were abundant this Prime Day, with both M2 and M3 models getting huge markdowns on Amazon. You can still get many of these at all-time low prices today, starting at $749.00 for M2 models and $849.00 for M3 models.

Apple Pencil

One of the best accessory deals this week is on the Apple Pencil Pro, now down to $97.00, from $129.00. This is a record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro.

Apple Studio Display

Amazon has $306 off the Apple Studio Display for Prime Day, starting at $1,294.99 for the standard glass option. For this model, this is a new all-time low price.

Anker

Anker brought back a steep discount on the popular Portable Power Station with Smart Display and Retractable Light this Prime Day, available for $89.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. This beats the price we tracked earlier in the year by $10, and it's accompanied by many more Anker deals still available for Prime Day. You can find a big list in our dedicated article.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Twelve South

Amazon is discounting Twelve South's HiRise 3 Deluxe stand to $106.86 for Prime Day, down from $149.99. This is a 3-in-1 accessory that can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, and this is an all-time low price.

Level Lock

Level Lock has a huge discount on the HomeKit-compatible Level Lock+ Smart Lock, available for just $129.00 when using the on-page coupon, down from $329.00.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.