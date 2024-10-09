Here Are The Best Apple Deals You Can Still Get Before Amazon Prime Day Ends

by

Amazon Prime Day is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple and Apple-related deals that are still live on Amazon right now. Since many of these products have been on sale for a few days, shipping may be delayed, but they're all at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to see these deals. You can get one month of Amazon Prime for free when signing up this week, and afterwards the service will renew at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

AirPods

airpods prime day

The best AirPods-related discounts this Prime Day are on the AirPods Pro 2 ($80 off) and both AirPods Max models (up to $155 off), and all of these are still available right now.

$80 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $168.99

$155 OFF
AirPods Max (Lightning) for $394.99

$51 OFF
AirPods Max (USB-C) for $497.99

Apple Watch

apple watch prime day

Top Apple Watch deals during Prime Day include the Apple Watch SE available from $169.99 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black for $729.99. Both of these are all-time low prices on each model.

$79 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $169.99

$79 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $199.99

$70 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Black) for $729.99

9th Gen iPad

ipad prime day

You can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet, and it's a deal we haven't seen in a few weeks.

$129 OFF
9th Gen iPad (64GB Wi-Fi) for $199.99

MacBook Air

m2 macbook air new prime day

MacBook Air discounts were abundant this Prime Day, with both M2 and M3 models getting huge markdowns on Amazon. You can still get many of these at all-time low prices today, starting at $749.00 for M2 models and $849.00 for M3 models.

$250 OFF
13-inch M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $749.00

$250 OFF
13-inch M3 MacBook Air (256GB) for $849.00

Apple Pencil

apple pencil prime day

One of the best accessory deals this week is on the Apple Pencil Pro, now down to $97.00, from $129.00. This is a record low price on the Apple Pencil Pro.

$32 OFF
Apple Pencil Pro for $97.00

Apple Studio Display

studio display prime day

Amazon has $306 off the Apple Studio Display for Prime Day, starting at $1,294.99 for the standard glass option. For this model, this is a new all-time low price.

$306 OFF
Apple Studio Display (standard glass) for $1,294.99

Anker

anker new prime day

Anker brought back a steep discount on the popular Portable Power Station with Smart Display and Retractable Light this Prime Day, available for $89.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $149.99. This beats the price we tracked earlier in the year by $10, and it's accompanied by many more Anker deals still available for Prime Day. You can find a big list in our dedicated article.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$60 OFF
Portable Power Station with Smart Display + Retractable Light for $89.99

Twelve South

twelve south new prime day

Amazon is discounting Twelve South's HiRise 3 Deluxe stand to $106.86 for Prime Day, down from $149.99. This is a 3-in-1 accessory that can charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously, and this is an all-time low price.

$43 OFF
Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe for $106.86

Level Lock

level lock prime day

Level Lock has a huge discount on the HomeKit-compatible Level Lock+ Smart Lock, available for just $129.00 when using the on-page coupon, down from $329.00.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$200 OFF
Level Lock+ Smart Lock for $129.00

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

