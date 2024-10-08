Apple TV+'s 'Severance' to Get Rare Blu-Ray Release Ahead of Season 2

Apple TV+'s acclaimed sci-fi series "Severance" is set to receive a rare Blu-ray release this December, just ahead of the much-anticipated second season (via Blu-ray.com).



Severance premiered on ‌Apple TV‌+ in February 2022. It was an immediate hit upon its debut, quickly gaining attention for its unique premise and dark tone. The show follows Mark Scout (played by Adam Scott) and his colleagues at Lumon Industries, where employees undergo a procedure called "severance." This process separates their work and personal lives by splitting their memories in two, creating a stark division between their identities inside and outside of work.

The release of the first season on Blu-ray on December 17, 2024 will allow fans and collectors to own a physical copy of the series for the first time. The launch marks one of the rare occasions where an ‌Apple TV‌+ show will be available outside the streaming platform and on physical media.

While ‌Apple TV‌+ offers a growing catalog of original content, physical media releases have been infrequent. Unlike some streaming platforms that have embraced physical distribution of their most successful series, Apple typically retains a tight hold on its streaming exclusives. In the case of Severance, the release is being handled by Fifth Season, one of the co-production companies involved in the making of the show. Apple itself is not directly responsible for the Blu-ray's distribution.

Severance on Blu-ray is available to pre-order on Amazon now for $42.98. It is worth noting that the release is only in Full HD (1080p), without the option of UHD (4K). Season two of Severance is set to be released exclusively on ‌Apple TV‌+ on January 17, 2025.