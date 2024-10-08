Four New Games Coming to Apple Arcade, Including Wheel of Fortune

Developed by Frosty Pop, Wheel of Fortune Daily will be available in Apple Arcade across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. The game features classic Wheel of Fortune bonus puzzles, where the player starts with the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E, chooses three more consonants and a vowel, and attempts to solve the puzzle.
"Wheel of Fortune Daily turns America's Game® into a simple, short, daily experience you can enjoy anytime and anywhere," the game's description says.
Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games, all free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month and is bundled in Apple One plans.
