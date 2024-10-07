Prime Day Discounts Hit 9th and 10th Gen iPads at Up to $129 Off

Prime Day deals are continuing today with a match of the all-time low prices on both the 9th and 10th generation iPad. For more early Prime Day deals, check out our dedicated post with discounts on AirPods, MacBooks, and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

For the iPads, you can get the 64GB Wi-Fi 9th generation iPad for $199.99 in both colors, down from $329.00. This is a match of the record low price on this version of the 2021 tablet, and it's a deal we haven't seen in a few weeks.

Moving to the newer models, Amazon has the 64GB Wi-Fi 10th generation iPad for $299.00 in every color, down from $349.00. You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $447.00, down from $499.00. Both of these deals represent best-ever prices on the 10th generation iPad.

Cellular models are also seeing all-time low prices during Prime Day. The 64GB Cellular 10th generation iPad has hit $449.00 ($50 off), while the 256GB Cellular model is available for $598.00 ($51 off).

