Video: iPhone 16 Cases and Chargers Worth Checking Out

If you just got a new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, you might be looking for accessories like cases or chargers. MacRumors videographer Dan highlighted some of his favorite iPhone cases, screen protectors, and chargers this week, so check out the video below for some product suggestions.

Cases and Screen Protectors

($70) - Apple doesn't make leather cases anymore, so if you're looking for a replacement, Nomad offers good alternatives. The Folio case folds in half, offering protection for both the front and back of the ‌iPhone‌. Nomad Traditional Leather Case ($60) - Available in black or brown, Nomad's Traditional Leather Case is closer to Apple's now-discontinued leather cases. It has an opening for the Camera Control button, so the case won't impede the button's functionality.

Chargers

($100) - Another Qi2 charger, the Belkin 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger has a fold-down ‌iPhone‌ charger and Apple Watch charger so you can use it while it's flat or while the charging stands are upright. Belkin 2-in-1 Charging Travel Pad ($120) - For travel, the 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad from Belkin is ideal. It folds in half so it takes up little room in a bag, but it can fast charge the Apple Watch and also charge an ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W. Either charger can be used with compatible AirPods.

Have a favorite case or charger for the new ‌iPhone 16‌ models? Let us know what it is in the comments below.