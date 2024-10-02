Video: iPhone 16 Cases and Chargers Worth Checking Out

by

If you just got a new iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro, you might be looking for accessories like cases or chargers. MacRumors videographer Dan highlighted some of his favorite iPhone cases, screen protectors, and chargers this week, so check out the video below for some product suggestions.

Cases and Screen Protectors

  • Nomad Modern Leather Folio ($70) - Apple doesn't make leather cases anymore, so if you're looking for a replacement, Nomad offers good alternatives. The Folio case folds in half, offering protection for both the front and back of the ‌iPhone‌.
  • Nomad Traditional Leather Case ($60) - Available in black or brown, Nomad's Traditional Leather Case is closer to Apple's now-discontinued leather cases. It has an opening for the Camera Control button, so the case won't impede the button's functionality.
  • Nomad Magnetic Leather Back ($40) - If you don't want to obscure the sides of your ‌iPhone‌ and just need some protection for the back, Nomad's Magnetic Leather Back is worth checking out.
  • Beats iPhone 16 Case ($49) - Apple's Beats brand released ‌iPhone 16‌ cases this year, and they're made from a protective polycarbonate material that comes in four colors. Since Apple basically designed this case, it works seamlessly with the Camera Control button.
  • ESR Tempered Glass Screen Protector ($15.50) - Prefer your ‌iPhone‌ naked? ESR's screen protector is easy to put on, cheap, and offers decent coverage for your screen in case of an accidental drop.
  • Moft Tripod Wallet Stand ($45) - The Tripod Wallet Stand from Moft can hold a couple credit cards and fold out into a stand for watching videos, making FaceTime calls, and more with multiple positions available.

Chargers

  • ESR Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand ($101) - ESR's 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station uses Qi2, so it can charge your ‌iPhone 16‌ at 15W. It is also able to fast charge the Apple Watch and charge up your AirPods, plus it has CryoBoost technology (a fan and heat dissipation) to keep your ‌iPhone‌ cool so it charges faster.
  • Nomad Stand One Max ($150) - The Stand One Max from Nomad also uses Qi2 to charge an ‌iPhone 16‌ at up to 15W, and it has fast charging. If you're looking for something high quality, you won't go wrong with Nomad.
  • Belkin 3-in-1 Foldable Wireless Charger ($100) - Another Qi2 charger, the Belkin 3-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Wireless Charger has a fold-down ‌iPhone‌ charger and Apple Watch charger so you can use it while it's flat or while the charging stands are upright.
  • Belkin 2-in-1 Charging Travel Pad ($120) - For travel, the 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Travel Pad from Belkin is ideal. It folds in half so it takes up little room in a bag, but it can fast charge the Apple Watch and also charge an ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W. Either charger can be used with compatible AirPods.

Have a favorite case or charger for the new ‌iPhone 16‌ models? Let us know what it is in the comments below.

