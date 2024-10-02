Apple Releases Third tvOS 18.1 and HomePod Software 18.1 Public Betas

Apple today released new public betas of tvOS 18.1 and HomePod Software 18.1, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of when it is released later in October. The third betas come a week after the second betas.



Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's public beta program can download tvOS 18.1 by opting in to beta updates through the Settings app on the Apple TV. ‌HomePod‌ software can be downloaded through the Home app on the iPhone. Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner of the app, choose Home Settings, and then select Software Update.

tvOS software releases are usually minor in scale compared to other operating system updates, focusing primarily on smaller improvements rather than outward-facing changes. We don't know what's included in tvOS 18.1.

The ‌HomePod‌ and HomePod mini's software is also based on tvOS 18.1, and there is no word on what's in those updates either.

While we don't always know what's new in these betas, we let MacRumors readers know when the updates are available so those who want to update to the latest beta can do so.