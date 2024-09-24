Apple Releases Second iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia Public Betas With Apple Intelligence

Apple today released the second public betas of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, allowing non-developers to test the software ahead of its October launch. The second beta comes a day after Apple provided the software to developers.



Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 updates by opening up the Settings app, tapping into the Software Update section and selecting the Public Beta option. Apple has also released watchOS 11.1 and tvOS 18.1 betas for public beta testers.

iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.1 are the first updates that includes Apple Intelligence features. Not all AI capabilities have been added, but the beta includes Writing Tools, Siri updates, summaries, AI-powered Focus modes, and smart replies. To use Apple Intelligence features, you need an iPhone 15 Pro, an iPhone 16 model, or M-series Mac or iPad.

Writing Tools are available whenever text can be selected and edited, and the feature can be used for spell checking, correcting grammar, rewriting your work with a new tone, and summarizing text.

‌Siri‌ has been overhauled with a new design that includes a subtle glow around the display, and Type to ‌Siri‌ means you don't have to speak to ‌Siri‌ to get answers. ‌Siri‌‌ can follow along if you stumble over your words, and can maintain context between requests. Safari can summarize articles, and there's a new Reduce Interruptions Focus Mode that intelligently highlights only important notifications.

Smart replies are available in Messages and Mail, plus the Mail app surfaces priority time sensitive messages and puts them at the top of your inbox. Photos has a Memory Movie feature for creating slideshows based on text descriptions, and there is a Clean Up tool for unwanted objects in your photos.

All iOS 18.1 users can now access phone call recording and transcribing, with recorded calls saved in the Notes app, but summarizing phone calls from those transcriptions is an Apple Intelligence feature. The update also brings spatial photo capabilities to the ‌iPhone 15‌ Pro and Pro Max.

The second beta includes an update to iPhone Mirroring, adding support for drag and drop file transfers between the iPhone and the Mac. ‌iPhone 16‌ users will see a Control Center reset option and a Camera Control icon to activate the front-facing camera for selfies.

More on all of the features that are available in the betas right now can be found in our Apple Intelligence guide. Image Playground, Genmoji, and other new ‌Siri‌ features have not yet been implemented.