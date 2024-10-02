Amazon Introduces Early Prime Day Discounts on Magic Keyboards, MagSafe Chargers, and Apple Pencil
We're getting closer to Prime Day on October 8, and in the lead-up to the shopping event Amazon has introduced a few discounts on some of Apple's newest accessories. This includes M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards, the new MagSafe Chargers, and Apple Pencil Pro.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Magic Keyboard
Starting with the new 2024 Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $279.00, down from $299.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory and it has an estimated October 5-7 delivery date on Amazon.
Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $326.00 in Black and $328.99 in White, down from $349.00. These are also record low prices on the Magic Keyboard, and you'll find similar delivery estimates of early October for these models.
MagSafe Charger
Amazon recently introduced a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers, including the 1-meter model for $36.50 and 2-meter model for $45.50. Although these discounts represent just a few dollars in savings, they are the first notable sales on the 2024 MagSafe Chargers and the best deals you'll find online right now.
The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.
Apple Pencil
Amazon is discounting both the USB-C Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro in the lead-up to Prime Day, available for $69.00 and $116.00, respectively. In regards to the 2023 USB-C model, this is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Popular Stories
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 in October, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks a significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a couple of handy new...
Verizon is currently experiencing a major outage that is affecting many customers across the U.S., including iPhone users. Affected users may be unable to send or receive phone calls, send or receive text messages, or use cellular data. As a result of the network being down, many affected iPhone users are seeing "SOS" displayed in their device's status bar. In a support document, Apple says...
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we...
Apple last week released the AirPods 4, and one version of the new earbuds has Active Noise Cancellation included. ANC means the AirPods 4 have a feature set that rivals the AirPods Pro 2, so we thought we'd compare the two for those undecided on which to get. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The AirPods 4 are Apple's first open-ear earbuds to include ANC, and the...
Apple could release an iPad-like smart home accessory based on its homeOS platform as early as next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman reports that the display will run Apple apps like Calendar, Notes, and Home, and will feature an interface "optimized for controlling home appliances and quickly seeing information." Apple's...
While a Chinese regulatory filing showed that all iPhone 16 models are rated for up to 45W charging speeds, tests have since shown that the devices do not actually charge this fast. However, there are still improvements. ChargerLAB last week tested the iPhone 16 Pro Max with a variety of Apple and third-party chargers, and it found that the device achieved maximum sustained charging speeds...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...