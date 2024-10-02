Amazon Introduces Early Prime Day Discounts on Magic Keyboards, MagSafe Chargers, and Apple Pencil

We're getting closer to Prime Day on October 8, and in the lead-up to the shopping event Amazon has introduced a few discounts on some of Apple's newest accessories. This includes M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboards, the new MagSafe Chargers, and Apple Pencil Pro.

Magic Keyboard

Starting with the new 2024 Magic Keyboards, you can get the 11-inch model in Black for $279.00, down from $299.00. This is an all-time low price on the accessory and it has an estimated October 5-7 delivery date on Amazon.

Amazon also has the 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Magic Keyboard on sale, available for $326.00 in Black and $328.99 in White, down from $349.00. These are also record low prices on the Magic Keyboard, and you'll find similar delivery estimates of early October for these models.

MagSafe Charger

Amazon recently introduced a few deals on Apple's new lineup of MagSafe Chargers, including the 1-meter model for $36.50 and 2-meter model for $45.50. Although these discounts represent just a few dollars in savings, they are the first notable sales on the 2024 MagSafe Chargers and the best deals you'll find online right now.

The new MagSafe Chargers provide overall faster charging speeds with compatible iPhone models. When paired with a 30W power adapter, iPhone 16 models can charge at up to 25W wirelessly over MagSafe, which is 10W faster than a regular non-MagSafe Qi2 wireless charger.



Apple Pencil

Amazon is discounting both the USB-C Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil Pro in the lead-up to Prime Day, available for $69.00 and $116.00, respectively. In regards to the 2023 USB-C model, this is a match of the all-time low price on the accessory.

