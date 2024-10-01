Home Depot Launches Smart Glass Doors That Turn From Clear to Opaque

Home Depot today launched new Smart Glass Door options that are able to transform from clear glass to opaque glass with a smartphone app, providing versatility for customers who want to be able to block light or people from seeing inside a home at select times of the day.



The Smart Glass Doors are made by Feather River Doors and are powered through Hubspace, a smart home app that integrates with several products sold by Home Depot, including light bulbs, ceiling fans, blinds, outlets, and locks.

The Smart Glass Doors can be controlled with an app that's available on the iPhone, but there is no HomeKit integration or support for Siri, which is a major downside for people who have a ‌HomeKit‌ setup. There is, however, support for Alexa and Google voice control.

When activated, the glass in the door is able to change from clear to privacy, which is a more opaque look. The glass is laminated for energy efficiency, and the door itself is made from fiberglass filled with high density polyurethane foam. It is unpainted, so it can be painted to match a home.

There are several models with different amounts of glass, with pricing that starts at $800. The doors will be available in select Home Depot stores starting on October 28.