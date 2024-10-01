Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Beta Firmware

Apple today released a new beta firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, with the software available only for the USB-C version of the ‌AirPods Pro‌. The firmware has a build number of 7B5013c, and as it is a beta, it is only available for developers at the current time.



It is not clear what's included in the firmware update at this time, but Apple is planning to introduce hearing aid and hearing test functionality for the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 sometime this year.

While the current firmware is limited to developers right now, it will be released for all ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 USB-C users in the future.