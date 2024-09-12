All iPhone 16 Models Support Up to 45W Fast Charging via USB-C

All iPhone 16 models support up to 45W of wired fast charging via the USB-C port, up from 29W on the iPhone 15, according to a new certification shared by leaker ShrimpApplePro.



Details submitted to the China Quality Certification Center (CQC) and posted to Weibo confirm that all iPhone 16 models tested at 5-15V and 3 amps, which indicates an ability to charge at up to 45 watts.

Before Apple's iPhone 16 announcements, there was a recurring rumor that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will support 40W wired fast charging, but it was not previously thought that this would apply to the standard iPhone 16 models, too.

Earlier this week, Apple revealed that the new iPhone 16 models also support upgraded MagSafe charging, but it didn't mention changes to wired fast charging. With a 30W charger, the new iPhones can charge at up to 25W via MagSafe, which is an improvement over the prior 15W limit.

The new ‌iPhone 16‌ models will be available for pre-order starting on Friday, September 13, with a launch to follow on Friday, September 20.