Epic Games Accuses Samsung and Google of Colluding to Prevent Sideloading on Galaxy Devices

by

Fortnite creator Epic Games today filed a lawsuit against Google and Samsung, accusing the two companies of anticompetitive behavior that discourages Android users from downloading games and apps outside of the Google Play Store.

play store google
At issue is a Samsung feature called Auto Blocker, which is designed to prevent Galaxy devices from installing applications from unauthorized sources. Enabled by default, Samsung says that Auto Blocker keeps users safe from unknown apps and malware, but it does disable sideloading.

With Auto Blocker, when users attempt to install an app from an unknown or unauthorized source, they'll receive a pop-up alert letting them know that installation was prevented. Auto Blocker can be overridden during the setup of a Galaxy device, and there is also an option to temporarily remove it. Auto Blocker was first introduced last October, and ‌Epic Games‌ says that the feature is in fact a "coordinated effort" to block competition in app distribution.

"Auto Blocker cements the Google Play Store as the only viable way to get apps on Samsung devices, blocking every other store from competing on a level playing field," says ‌Epic Games‌.

‌Epic Games‌ is accusing Samsung and Google of creating Auto Blocker with the purpose of undermining the result of the Epic Games v. Google lawsuit, where a nine-member jury agreed that Google had an app store monopoly and that Google's agreements with OEMs were anticompetitive.

When speaking to journalists earlier today (via The Verge), ‌Epic Games‌ CEO Tim Sweeney said that he did not have proof that Google and Samsung had colluded on the Auto Blocker feature, but he is hoping to find evidence during the document discovery process. He also did not ask Samsung to make ‌Epic Games‌ an authorized source for games.

Further, Sweeney claimed that Epic was filing the lawsuit on behalf of all developers, and not just to get ‌Epic Games‌ special treatment. "If we'd fought Epic v. Apple and Epic v. Google solely on the basis of Epic getting special privileges, perhaps settlement discussions with Apple and Google might have been fruitful," said Sweeney. "But if we did that, we'd be selling out all developers."

Evidence from the Epic v. Apple trial suggests that Sweeney did, at that time, seek a special deal with Apple that would not have been available to all developers. In 2020, Sweeney wrote a letter to Apple asking for permission to add support for third-party payment processors in Fortnite, and it's only when Apple said no that Epic filed a lawsuit against Apple. When questioned about this letter at trial, Sweeney confirmed that he was seeking a special deal for Fortnite and would have accepted it even if Apple didn't offer the same deal to other developers.

Sweeney has suggested multiple times that the lawsuits Epic is filing against Apple, Google, and Samsung are for all developers, but realistically, ‌Epic Games‌ is looking out for its own interests.

‌Epic Games‌ is aiming to have the court force Samsung to remove Auto Blocker as a default device setting. Samsung in a statement to The Verge said that Auto Blocker is a security and privacy feature that users can disable at any time. "We plan to vigorously contest Epic Game's baseless claims," said Samsung. Google called the lawsuit "meritless."

Tags: Epic Games, Fortnite, Google, Samsung

Popular Stories

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

15 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.1

Friday September 27, 2024 6:14 am PDT by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.1 in October, bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update marks a significant step forward in Apple's AI integration, offering a new Siri contextually-aware experience and a range of additional capabilities powered by on-device machine learning and large language models. There are a couple of handy new...
Read Full Article63 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware

Thursday September 26, 2024 11:16 am PDT by
Apple today released a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2, with the software available for both the USB-C and Lightning models. The AirPods Pro 2 firmware has a build number of 7A305, up from the 7A302 firmware released earlier in September. There is no word yet on what's included in the firmware, but Apple is planning to add hearing aid and hearing test features to the AirPods Pro 2...
Read Full Article75 comments
ipad pro new blue

Best Buy Takes Up to $1,000 Off M2 iPad Pro With Record Low Prices

Thursday September 26, 2024 10:15 am PDT by
Best Buy is back this week with big discounts on the M2 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, providing up to $1,000 off select models. A My Best Buy Plus/Total membership is not required to see these discounts. You'll find both Wi-Fi and cellular tablets on sale at Best Buy, with a particular focus on the larger capacity 1TB and 2TB models. All deals listed below represent record low prices on...
Read Full Article36 comments
m3 mbp space black

What to Expect From an Apple Event in October: iPad Mini 7, Redesigned Mac Mini, and More

Friday September 27, 2024 11:47 am PDT by
Apple will likely hold another event in October this year to announce new Macs and iPads. If so, it would be the fourth time in the last five years that Apple has held an event in October. Last year, Apple held a virtual event on Monday, October 30 to announce new MacBook Pro and iMac models with the M3 series of chips. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Below, we...
Read Full Article210 comments
iPhone 17 Slim Feature Single Camera 2

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday September 23, 2024 2:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article299 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Preparing iOS 18.0.1 Update for iPhone Following Several Bugs

Thursday September 26, 2024 9:34 am PDT by
Apple appears to be internally testing iOS 18.0.1 for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software update in our website's analytics this week. Our logs have accurately revealed many iOS versions before they were released. We expect iOS 18.0.1 to be a minor update focused on bug fixes. Issues that could be addressed with the update include touchscreen issues affecting the iPhone 16 series...
Read Full Article129 comments
maxresdefault

AirPods 4 With ANC vs. AirPods Pro 2

Saturday September 28, 2024 7:02 am PDT by
Apple last week released the AirPods 4, and one version of the new earbuds has Active Noise Cancellation included. ANC means the AirPods 4 have a feature set that rivals the AirPods Pro 2, so we thought we'd compare the two for those undecided on which to get. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The AirPods 4 are Apple's first open-ear earbuds to include ANC, and the...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone 15 Pro lineup

Apple's 80% Charging Limit for iPhone: How Much Did It Help After a Year?

Tuesday September 24, 2024 2:09 pm PDT by
With the iPhone 15 models that came out last year, Apple added an opt-in battery setting that limits maximum charge to 80 percent. The idea is that never charging the iPhone above 80 percent will increase battery longevity, so I kept my iPhone at that 80 percent limit from September 2023 to now, with no cheating. My iPhone 15 Pro Max battery level is currently at 94 percent with 299 cycles....
Read Full Article676 comments
maxresdefault

iPhone 16 Pro Max: One Week Camera Review

Friday September 27, 2024 11:10 am PDT by
It's been a full week since the new iPhone 16 models launched, and we've now had enough time to give the Camera Control button and the camera setup a more in-depth look. We tested the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, which have triple-lens rear camera setups with 48-megapixel Fusion lens, 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens, and 5x Telephoto lens. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. ...
Read Full Article103 comments

Top Rated Comments

GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
21 minutes ago at 02:39 pm

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said that he did not have proof that Google and Samsung had colluded on the Auto Blocker feature, but he is hoping to find evidence during the document discovery process.
This should result in a dismissal with prejudice.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
carrrrrlos Avatar
carrrrrlos
21 minutes ago at 02:40 pm
Waaambulance going to need a new transmission soon.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surferfb Avatar
surferfb
23 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
I look forward to the EU declaring that this important safety feature has no business being on by default.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
14 minutes ago at 02:47 pm
Tim Sweeny is utterly exhausting.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
David Jones 34 Avatar
David Jones 34
12 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
Is this Epic's entire business plan? To just sue and complain, sue and complain, ad nauseam? The feature is ostensibly a very good safety feature. Absent any evidence of collusion, meh, the suit should be dismissed with prejudice.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
19 minutes ago at 02:41 pm
"Has no evidence but is hoping to find something"

Tim Sweeny is ****ing scuzzbag in every sense of the word. As usual he wants to have his cake and eat it too.

He has done absolutely nothing to better technology
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments