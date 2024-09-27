MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 16 Pro From Lululook

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Lululook to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of Apple's new iPhone 16 Pro models. For those unfamiliar with Lululook, it is a company that makes a wide range of Apple accessories.

For charging an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, Lululook has the $80 Ultra-Rise Qi2 Charging Station. It can charge a MagSafe-compatible ‌iPhone‌ at up to 15W, while also providing enough power to fast charge an Apple Watch. Both the Apple Watch and AirPods can charge at 5W.

The Charging Station has a compact design with an upright adjustable Qi2 charging platform, which supports an ‌iPhone‌ in portrait or landscape orientation so you can use StandBy. The Apple Watch charger is tucked behind the ‌iPhone‌ charger, and the AirPods charge at the base of the device.

If you're looking for a new ‌iPhone‌ wallet option, Lululook offers a $36 Leather Magnetic Wallet Stand that combines a card wallet with a handy pull-out stand that you can use to watch videos, make calls, and more. It holds three cards, and it comes in black, dark brown, or brown. There's a strong magnet inside, but it's easy to detach for quick card access.

The new iPhone 16 models require a 20W or higher charger for fast charging with USB-C or 30W for fast charging over MagSafe, and Lululook has the perfect 65W three-port GaN charger option. It includes two USB-C power delivery ports and a USB-A port for older accessories. The two USB-C ports split power in 30W and 30W increments, perfect for the ‌iPhone‌.

Lululook ships the charger with a Universal Travel Converter so it can be used in the UK, EU, and Australia in addition to the United States, which also makes it ideal for travel. For those interested in any of Lululook's accessories, there is a sitewide September sale right now, just use the code 15OFF at checkout.

We have a new 128GB ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ for one lucky winner, with the winner able to choose the color. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (September 27) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 4. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after October 4 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

