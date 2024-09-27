Best Apple Deals of the Week: First Discounts Hit AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10

This week's best Apple deals include the first discounts ever on AirPods 4 and Apple Watch Series 10, plus ongoing steep markdowns on the M3 MacBook Pro. We're also still tracking a deal at Woot that has the best prices we've seen yet on iPhone 16 Silicone and Clear Cases.

AirPods 4

What's the deal? Take $10 off AirPods 4

Take $10 off AirPods 4 Where can I get it? Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Amazon this week introduced the first discounts on the AirPods 4, and these deals are still available at $10 off. You'll find both AirPods 4 models on sale right now, with and without Active Noise Cancellation, and only Amazon has the sale.



Apple Watch

What's the deal? Take up to $64 off Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 10

Take up to $64 off Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 10 Where can I get it? Amazon



Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Similar to the AirPods 4, this week also saw the first notable discounts on the Apple Watch Series 10 and Ultra 2 in Black. You can get $30 off a few Apple Watch Series 10 models, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black has dropped to $734.89.



iPhone 16 Cases

What's the deal? Save on iPhone 16 cases and more

Save on iPhone 16 cases and more Where can I get it? Woot



Woot Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: Use code APPLEFIVE to see the final deal price.

Woot kicked off a new tech sale earlier in the week, and it includes big savings on Apple's brand new iPhone 16 case lineup. You can get Silicone and Clear Cases for the iPhone 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max at the all-time low price of $29.99 when using the code APPLEFIVE, down from $49.00.



The sale also includes a collection of electronics ranging from Beats headphones to Ring cameras and Samsung The Frame TVs. Additionally, there's a steep discount on the Anker Nano 5,000 mAh Charger with Built-In USB-C, available for just $12.99 (1-Pack) or $22.99 (2-Pack).



M3 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take up to $500 off 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro

Take up to $500 off 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Best Buy



Best Buy Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: This deal is available only to My Best Buy Plus/Total members.

Apple's 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro saw big discounts at Best Buy this week, and many are still available to purchase today. The headline of the sale is the 512GB M3 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,199.00 for My Best Buy Plus/Total members, down from $1,599.00. You can find the full list of discounts in our original post.

