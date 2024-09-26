Woot's New Sale Has iPhone 16 Cases for $29.99 ($19 Off), Plus More Accessory Deals

Woot is hosting a new tech sale this week, and it includes all-time low prices on Apple's iPhone 16 Silicone and Clear cases. You can get these accessories for just $29.99 when using the code APPLEFIVE at checkout, and Woot has multiple colors in Silicone available for most models of the iPhone 16.

The sale also includes a collection of electronics ranging from Beats headphones to Ring cameras and Samsung The Frame TVs. Additionally, there's a steep discount on the Anker Nano 5,000 mAh Charger with Built-In USB-C, available for just $12.99 (1-Pack) or $22.99 (2-Pack).

