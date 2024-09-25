Amazon Introduces New Record Low Prices on Apple Watch Series 10 ($30 Off) and Black Ultra 2 ($64 Off)

Amazon this week has introduced the first notable discounts on the Apple Watch Series 10, taking $30 off two models. We're also tracking even steeper discounts on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Amazon right now.



Apple Watch Series 10

Starting with the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 in Rose Gold Aluminum, you can get this model for $369.00 in S/M, down from $399.00. Additionally, the 46mm GPS model in Jet Black Aluminum is available for $399.00 in M/L, down from $429.00.

We've seen a few $10 discounts on the Apple Watch Series 10, some of which are still available on Amazon today, but this is the first time we're tracking a bigger markdown on the brand new wearable. No other major online retailer has a discount on the Series 10 this week, and Amazon provides an estimated delivery between September 27 and 30.



Apple Watch Ultra 2

Secondly, Amazon has further discounted the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black this week. You can get a few models of the Black Titanium watch for $734.89, down from $799.00. This beats the sale price we tracked over the weekend by about $15, and marks a new all-time low price for the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2.

The models on sale include the Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop (S) and the Black Titanium Case with Dark Green Alpine Loop (M). Both have similar delivery dates, with a range between September 26 and 30 as of writing.

