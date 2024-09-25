Amazon Introduces New Record Low Prices on Apple Watch Series 10 ($30 Off) and Black Ultra 2 ($64 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 42mm GPS Apple Watch Series 10 in Rose Gold Aluminum, you can get this model for $369.00 in S/M, down from $399.00. Additionally, the 46mm GPS model in Jet Black Aluminum is available for $399.00 in M/L, down from $429.00.
We've seen a few $10 discounts on the Apple Watch Series 10, some of which are still available on Amazon today, but this is the first time we're tracking a bigger markdown on the brand new wearable. No other major online retailer has a discount on the Series 10 this week, and Amazon provides an estimated delivery between September 27 and 30.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Secondly, Amazon has further discounted the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black this week. You can get a few models of the Black Titanium watch for $734.89, down from $799.00. This beats the sale price we tracked over the weekend by about $15, and marks a new all-time low price for the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
iOS 18 was released to the public earlier this month, but the first Apple Intelligence features will not be available until iOS 18.1 is released in October. Apple Intelligence features will continue to roll out in iOS 18.2 and beyond, with the expected roadmap outlined below per Apple's website and rumors. Apple Intelligence requires an iPhone 15 Pro model or any iPhone 16 model, and it...
With a budget of $75 million, Danny Boyle's "28 Years Later" will become the first major blockbuster movie to be shot on iPhone, WIRED reports. Jodie Comer on the set of "28 Years Later" with an iPhone 15 Pro Max camera rig (right). The upcoming post-apocalyptic British horror movie was shot over the summer using the iPhone 15 Pro Max as the principal camera, along with additional equipment...
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. The list of states where the feature is available currently includes Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio, Hawaii, and most recently...
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Air" – although it may not actually be called this when the device debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series has only just launched, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors about a...
Over the weekend, well-known repair website iFixit shared an iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus teardown video, and an accompanying blog post. Notably, the video shows Apple's new electrical battery removal process in action on the standard iPhone 16. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus batteries have an innovative type of adhesive that can be easily loosened with low-voltage electrical current, such as...