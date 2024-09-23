Apple's 14-Inch M3 MacBook Pro Drops to Record Low $1,199 Price for Best Buy Members

Best Buy has a collection of big discounts on the M3 MacBook Pro this week, including the match of an all-time low price on the entry-level M3 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro at $1,199.00 for My Best Buy Plus and Total members, down from $1,599.00.

Across the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro lineup you'll find $300-$400 off every model on Best Buy, with Amazon matching some of the deals. In regards to the Best Buy discounts, some of these deals requires a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership, while all of the others are available to every customer.

Note: This deal is available only to My Best Buy Plus/Total members.

If you're shopping for the 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro, you'll find $500 off every model across Best Buy and Amazon. Across the board these are all second-best prices on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but at $500 off they're still great deals for anyone in the market for the notebook this week.



14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

