AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation Get First Discount at Amazon ($10 Off)

Just three days after their official launch, Apple's higher-tier AirPods 4 earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) have received their first discount at Amazon, knocking $10 off their regular price to bring them down to $169.00. The cheaper model without Active Noise Cancellation has not yet been discounted and remains at its normal $129.00 price.

In addition to ANC-related features like Adaptive Audio, Transparency, and Conversation Awareness, the higher-tier AirPods 4 also add wireless charging capabilities and a speaker for Find My to the AirPods case.

The two models of the AirPods 4 launched this month as successors to the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, offering a more comfortable fit, an H2 chip supporting improved audio capabilities, dust resistance, and more.

Amazon also still has the AirPods Pro 2 at a heavily discounted price of $189.99, but if you prefer the open-ear design of the regular AirPods and are looking to pick up a pair that supports ANC for the first time outside of the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max options, this is your first opportunity to save a few dollars.