Amazon Takes $49 Off Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black, Available From $749.99
Amazon today is taking $49 off a collection of new Apple Watch Ultra 2 models in Black, including models with the Black Titanium Milanese Loop. These are the first discounts on the Black Apple Watch Ultra 2 that we've tracked on Amazon.
You can get the Black Titanium Apple Watch Ultra 2 with Dark Green Alpine Loop in two different sizes for $749.99, down from $799.00. Amazon also has the model with the Black Ocean Band at the same price, as well as two sizes of the model with the Black Titanium Milanese Loop for $849.99, down from $899.00.
We've collected every model of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black on sale below. These discounts do not require any coupons this time around, and most of the watches have an estimated delivery date between September 24 and September 27, although the Milanese Loop models are beginning to slip into October.
