Apple Gets EU Warning to Open iOS to Third-Party Connected Devices

The European Union today issued a warning to Apple, demanding that the tech giant open up its iOS operating system to rival companies and third-party developers or potentially face significant fines. The move is part of the EU's efforts to enforce the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to ensure fair competition in the digital marketplace.



The European Commission has initiated two specification proceedings to guide Apple towards compliance with its interoperability obligations under the DMA. These latest proceedings focus on iOS connectivity features for connected devices and the process Apple has established for addressing interoperability requests from developers.

In a statement accompanying the Commission's press release, EU executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said, "Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue."

"We are focused on ensuring fair and open digital markets. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this," Vestager added.

The first proceeding targets iOS functionalities predominantly used by connected devices such as smartwatches, headphones, and virtual reality headsets. The EU intends to specify how Apple should provide effective interoperability with features like notifications, device pairing, and connectivity.

The second proceeding examines the transparency, timeliness, and fairness of Apple's process for handling interoperability requests from developers and third parties for iOS and iPadOS.

Currently, Apple offers limited developer access to certain iOS features, such as its Siri voice assistant, and restricts access to the contactless payments system foundational to Apple Pay. The EU's action aims to address these limitations and ensure a more open ecosystem.

The EU has given Apple six months to address these concerns. If the company fails to comply, it could face fines of up to 10% of its annual turnover under the DMA's provisions.

The latest warning comes even though Apple has already loosened its App Store regulations for developers and has committed to opening up its NFC chip to third parties in response to the DMA. However, the EU's latest action suggests that these measures may not be sufficient to fully comply with the new regulations.