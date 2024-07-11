EU Regulators Accept Apple Commitments to Open NFC Access to Rivals

by

The European Union has accepted commitments from Apple to open its mobile payments system and give competitors access to the iPhone's NFC technology, bringing an end to a lengthy investigation by EU regulators into the technology.

apple card via apple pay
According to the announcement, Apple has agreed to open up its payments system to other providers free of charge for a decade. Apple will let users set a third-party wallet app as their default, rather than its own Apple Wallet. It will also allow rivals full access to key iOS features, such as double click to launch wallet apps, along with Face ID, Touch ID, and passcodes for authentication. From the EU press release:

The commitments bring important changes to how Apple operates in Europe to the benefit of competitors and customers.

First, Apple commits to give access to NFC functionality to third-party mobile wallets. This access will be free of charge.

It will take place in what is called "Host Card Emulation mode". This is a software solution that allows rival wallets to make secure NFC payments. Apple Pay, on the other hand, relies on access to the hardware "secure element" in the iPhone. We accept Apple's commitment because it offers an equivalent solution in terms of security and user experience. And it is easier to implement both for Apple and wallet developers. Indeed, other wallets already use this solution in an Android environment.

Second, Apple committed to enable access to important functionalities available on iPhones. This includes Double-Click and Face ID. iPhone users will be able to double-click the side button of their iPhones to launch their preferred payment application. Competing wallets will also be able to use Face ID, Touch ID and passcode to verify users' identities.

Third, Apple will also enable users to make the wallet of their choice the standard option on their iPhones. This is also known as setting the default option.

These commitments are applicable to users registered in the European Economic Area, including when they travel abroad.

And Apple will not prevent developers from combining NFC payments with other use cases, for instance transit cards, access control, concert tickets, and digital identity credentials. Everything that you could have in a wallet.

Apple has until July 25 to implement the changes. The company risks a fine if it violates the agreement, which will remain binding for 10 years.

The European Commission charged Apple in 2022 with violating competition law, contending that Apple was preventing competitors from accessing its near-field communication (NFC) technology to favor Apple Pay. In response to the charges, Apple made a commitment to the European Commission in January to open access to the iPhone's NFC, allowing competitors to create their own contactless payment solutions outside of the confines of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.

The settlement means Apple will avoid a potential fine by the EU that could have been as high as 10% of the company's global annual revenue. Given Apple's reported revenue of $383 billion in 2023, the fine could have amounted to approximately $40 billion.

Tags: European Commission, European Union, NFC

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Monday July 8, 2024 5:00 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article163 comments
iOS 18 on iPhone Feature

Everything New in iOS 18 Beta 3

Monday July 8, 2024 12:54 pm PDT by
With the third betas of iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 that Apple released today, there are additional tweaks to a number of features like Dark Mode icons, the Photos app, emoji in Messages, and more, with Apple appearing to be preparing for the launch of Apple Intelligence. Apple will continue updating iOS 18‌ over the course of the next couple of months, refining the beta prior to its launch....
Read Full Article99 comments
iPhone 17 Plus Feature

iPhone 17 'Slim': Everything We Know So Far

Friday July 5, 2024 5:13 am PDT by
In 2025, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone "Plus" device in its iPhone 17 lineup to make way for an iPhone "Slim" – although it may not actually be called this when it debuts in the fall of next year. Even though the iPhone 16 series launch is still over two months away, when you consider that we learned about larger displays on the iPhone 16 Pro models way back in May 2023, rumors...
Read Full Article192 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2

Apple Leak Confirms Four iPhone 16 Models With Same A18 Chip

Tuesday July 2, 2024 9:48 am PDT by
Code discovered in Apple's backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple's plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip. There are mentions of new model numbers that are not associated with existing iPhones, and that have the numbering scheme Apple uses for its flagship devices. The code...
Read Full Article146 comments
f1662570472

Report: Apple Watch Series 10 to Offer Larger Screens and Faster Chip, but New Health Features in Trouble

Sunday July 7, 2024 8:31 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display and a new chip, but new health monitoring features for the device are now in question, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that the design of the Apple Watch Series 10 is "unlikely to look much different" to its predecessor, but it will be thinner. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch...
Read Full Article105 comments
macbook pro blue

Best Buy Takes Up to $500 Off M3 MacBook Pro in New Sale

Sunday July 7, 2024 10:40 am PDT by
Best Buy this weekend is offering a big selection of discounts on Apple's late 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, with up to $500 off select models. These deals are available to all shoppers and do not require a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps...
Read Full Article38 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iPhone 16 Models Rumored to Have Face ID-Related Design Changes

Tuesday July 9, 2024 9:15 am PDT by
iPhone 16 models coming later this year could have some Face ID-related "design changes," supply chain publication DigiTimes said this week. The original source of this information is British newspaper The Telegraph, which six weeks ago reported that Face ID component supplier Coherent was considering selling or repurposing a manufacturing facility in Newton Aycliffe, a small town in...
Read Full Article44 comments

Top Rated Comments

Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
46 minutes ago at 03:59 am
I've been in favour of every EU ruling so far but this is one that I don't think anyone will want. If every bank starts forcing its users to use their own app for contactless payments just to save the 0.15% in Apple Pay fees then nobody will use them. It will become more convenient (and less secure) to just carry a physical wallet again. With any luck it will be EU-only.

However opening up NFC in general is long overdue. Being able to switch Focus modes by tapping an NFC sticker or spoofing amiibo tags will be more welcome.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bobbie424242 Avatar
bobbie424242
38 minutes ago at 04:07 am
Cannot wait for people here to be mad and angry that other apps can use NFC !
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JustSomebody12 Avatar
JustSomebody12
21 minutes ago at 04:24 am

As usual. Apple complying with the law and doing what it can to help those poor companies make more money and taxes for the EU.

I've been in favour of every EU ruling so far but this is one that I don't think anyone will want. If every bank starts forcing its users to use their own app for contactless payments just to save the 0.15% in Apple Pay fees then nobody will use them. It will become more convenient (and less secure) to just carry a physical wallet again. With any luck it will be EU-only.

However opening up NFC in general is long overdue. Being able to switch Focus modes by tapping an NFC sticker or spoofing amiibo tags will be more welcome.
I get that some EU requirements of late can't seem a bit off, but I see nothing wrong here.

iPhones (and android phones) are almost ubiquitous, and it's de facto a duopoly.

Also, if a bank implements an inefficient or laggy wallet, customers will be able to switch bank
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vtrautia Avatar
vtrautia
16 minutes ago at 04:29 am
I think its fair gatekeepers do not have ability block competion by not allowing using their payment tecnology. Thank you EU for open access to all rivals roo.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
52 minutes ago at 03:54 am
I think we need to see how much Apple charges for this access, how complicated or impossible it makes the application process, and how many unreasonable demands Apple makes on the 3rd parties.

There is no way Apple is going to take the high road here.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
9 minutes ago at 04:37 am

Apple will let users set a third-party wallet app as their default, rather than its own Apple Wallet.
Right now I can have credit/debit cards, store loyalty cards, airline tickets, movie tickets, etc, in the Apple Wallet app. It's pretty great!

But what would I gain with a 3rd-party wallet app? Will it be a better experience?

And is anyone asking for this?

?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments