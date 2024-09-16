Here's When iOS 18 Rolls Out Today in Every Time Zone

It's that time of year again. Apple is about to release iOS 18, which promises to bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and the company is expected to release it sometime today – Monday, September 16.



Based on past releases, the update is likely to drop at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To give iPhone users globally an idea of when iOS 18 should available as an over-the-air update, below we've compiled a list of time zone conversions for several countries. This list isn't exhaustive, so please verify the exact time for your specific location, and bear in mind that there could always be a delay as Apple prepares its servers for rollout.



Australia West - 1:00 a.m. AWST (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. AWST (Tues) Australia East - 3:00 a.m. AEST (Tues)

- 3:00 a.m. AEST (Tues) Austria - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Belgium - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Canada West - 10:00 a.m. PDT

- 10:00 a.m. PDT Canada East - 1:00 p.m. EDT

- 1:00 p.m. EDT China - 1:00 a.m. CST (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. CST (Tues) Denmark - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Finland - 8:00 p.m. EEST

- 8:00 p.m. EEST France - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Germany - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Guernsey - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Hong Kong - 1:00 a.m. HKT (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. HKT (Tues) Ireland - 6:00 p.m. IST

- 6:00 p.m. IST Isle of Man - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Italy - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Japan - 2:00 a.m. JST (Tues)

- 2:00 a.m. JST (Tues) Jersey - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Luxembourg - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Netherlands - 7:00 p.m. CEST

New Zealand - 5:00 a.m. NZST (Tues)

- 5:00 a.m. NZST (Tues) Norway - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Portugal - 6:00 p.m. WEST

- 6:00 p.m. WEST Puerto Rico - 1:00 p.m. AST

- 1:00 p.m. AST Saudi Arabia - 8:00 p.m. AST

- 8:00 p.m. AST Singapore - 1:00 a.m. SGT (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. SGT (Tues) South Korea - 2:00 a.m. KST (Tues)

- 2:00 a.m. KST (Tues) Spain - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Sweden - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Switzerland - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Taiwan - 1:00 a.m. CST (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. CST (Tues) UAE - 9:00 p.m. GST

- 9:00 p.m. GST United Kingdom - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST United States West - 10:00 a.m. PDT

- 10:00 a.m. PDT United States Mountain - 11:00 a.m. MDT

- 11:00 a.m. MDT United States Central - 12:00 p.m. CDT

- 12:00 p.m. CDT United States East - 1:00 p.m. EDT

- 1:00 p.m. EDT US Virgin Islands - 1:00 p.m. AST

Be Prepared to Wait

When iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 become available as an over-the-air update, make sure your device is fully charged before you start the process over Wi-Fi, as it may take some time to complete. To check that the update is available, go to Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update, and wait a moment for your device to contact Apple's servers. If you're in no rush, you can wait for iOS 18 to be delivered to your iPhone when you next plug it into your computer.

On that note, a word of caution: During the initial rollout of major software updates like iOS 18, Apple users may experience slower download speeds and sluggish performance when trying to update their devices. This is largely due to the high demand on Apple's servers, as millions of users worldwide attempt to download the update simultaneously.

The surge in traffic can overwhelm network capacity, leading to delays in downloading or installing the update. To avoid these potential issues, you may want to wait a day or two before installing the update, allowing server congestion to subside and ensuring a smoother upgrade experience.