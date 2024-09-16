Apple Releases tvOS 18 With InSight, New Screen Savers and More

Apple today released tvOS 18, the newest version of the tvOS operating system that runs on the Apple TV 4K and ‌Apple TV‌ HD models.



tvOS 18 can be downloaded using the Settings app on the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. Open up Settings and go to System > Software Update to get the new software. ‌‌Apple TV‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates activated will be upgraded to tvOS 18 automatically.

The tvOS 18 update adds InSight, an Apple TV+ feature that's like Amazon X-ray. It offers information about actors, characters, and music from ‌Apple TV+‌ movies and shows in real-time. On the iPhone, the ‌Apple TV‌ Remote feature includes InSight information.

Enhance Dialogue is getting better with machine learning and computational audio improvements, plus it now works with HDMI-connected speakers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth devices. If you have a projector, you can now use it with tvOS 18.

There's an option for Live Captions for FaceTime calls, and Apple added new screen saver options, including Portraits, TV and Movies, and Snoopy.

