Apple Watch SE With Colorful Plastic Design 'Remains in Development'

Remember the "unapologetically" plastic iPhone 5c from 2013? The next version of the lower-cost Apple Watch SE might look similar.



In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said a new Apple Watch SE with a plastic casing "remains in development" ahead of a potential release next year. Apple has apparently faced some "cost and quality challenges" with the shift from aluminum to plastic, but he believes the project is still moving forward.

An even more affordable Apple Watch SE with a colorful plastic design could be appealing to parents who are looking to purchase an Apple Watch for their children. In the U.S., the current Apple Watch SE from 2022 starts at $249.

The next Apple Watch SE is also likely to offer a new chip with faster performance.