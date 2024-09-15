Apple Charging 20% More to Replace Batteries in iPhone 16 Pro Models
Apple has increased its battery replacement fee for iPhone 16 Pro models, according to its iPhone repair and service page.
Apple Stores can replace the battery inside an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max for $119 in the U.S., which is up from $99 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is a 20% increase to the fee, which includes the cost of a new battery and service by an Apple Store. The fee may vary at third-party Apple Authorized Service Providers.
The fee remains $99 for the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.
Customers with AppleCare+ can still get an iPhone 16 Pro battery replaced for free, but only if the battery retains less than 80% of its original capacity.
Apple had already increased its battery replacement fee from $69 to $99 starting with all four iPhone 14 models, so this is the second increase in recent years.
iPhone 16 models can be pre-ordered now and launch on Friday.
Thanks, Jacob Harvey!
