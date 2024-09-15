Apple Charging 20% More to Replace Batteries in iPhone 16 Pro Models

by

Apple has increased its battery replacement fee for iPhone 16 Pro models, according to its iPhone repair and service page.

iphone 16 pro colors 1
Apple Stores can replace the battery inside an iPhone 16 Pro or iPhone 16 Pro Max for $119 in the U.S., which is up from $99 for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This is a 20% increase to the fee, which includes the cost of a new battery and service by an Apple Store. The fee may vary at third-party Apple Authorized Service Providers.

The fee remains $99 for the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Customers with AppleCare+ can still get an iPhone 16 Pro battery replaced for free, but only if the battery retains less than 80% of its original capacity.

Apple had already increased its battery replacement fee from $69 to $99 starting with all four iPhone 14 models, so this is the second increase in recent years.

iPhone 16 models can be pre-ordered now and launch on Friday.

Thanks, Jacob Harvey!

ric22
ric22
34 minutes ago at 07:26 am

Why wouldn't Apple charge more everything else in the world has gone up not saying I agree with it but people don't work for free.
At $99 they were already making a great profit!
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ric22
ric22
39 minutes ago at 07:21 am
Apple: Now replace the battery easier and faster!

Also Apple: We're now charging more for less work.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
needsomecoffee
needsomecoffee
31 minutes ago at 07:29 am
Likely more about slowing demand vs. battery replacment options. Each battery replaced is likely one less new iPhone sold. Note: Reuse (replacing your battery) and avoiding a new purchase is THE BEST way to help Mother Earth.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
grantishere
grantishere
29 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Typical Apple…
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
timborama
timborama
27 minutes ago at 07:34 am
More incentive to DIY, which it is supposedly easier to do with the new EU rules. Looking forward to the first teardowns.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rman0726
rman0726
18 minutes ago at 07:43 am

More incentive to DIY, which it is supposedly easier to do with the new EU rules. Looking forward to the first teardowns.
Until you realize you have to replace with an apple genuine battery or have to deal with a popup telling you it’s not genuine. And wait until you see the price of the official apple battery. Lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
