Apple Charging Increased $99 Fee for iPhone 14 Battery Replacements

Apple has increased its battery replacement fee for all four iPhone 14 models, according to information shared on its website.



As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple Stores can replace the battery inside an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max for $99 in the U.S., which is up from $69 for most previous iPhone models. This is a 43% increase to the fee, which includes the cost of a new battery and service by an Apple Store or an Apple Repair Center. iPhone battery replacement fees will vary at third-party Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Customers with AppleCare+ can get an iPhone battery replaced for free, but only if the battery retains less than 80% of its original capacity.

Apple's out-of-warranty service fees have also increased for select other iPhone 14 repairs. For example, in the U.S., Apple charges $379 to fix cracked glass on an iPhone 14 Pro Max's display, compared to $329 for the same repair on an iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple's iPhone Repair and Service page outlines additional repair fees.

iPhone 14 models are set to launch on September 16, with the exception of the iPhone 14 Plus, which will be available starting October 7.