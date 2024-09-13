iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Models Now Available for Pre-Order

Apple is now accepting orders for the iPhone 16, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max through its online storefront and through the Apple Store app. The ‌Apple Store‌ app is often the quickest way to get a pre-order in as typically comes online ahead of the website.



Pre-orders are being accepted in more than 58 countries and regions around the world, and if you used Apple's "Get Ready" feature ahead of time, you should be able to get your order in with a few taps.

Pricing on the ‌iPhone 16‌ starts at $799 in the United States, while pricing on the ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus starts at $899. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ is priced starting at $999, and the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max starts at $1,199. Note that the ‌iPhone 16‌, ‌iPhone 16‌ Plus, and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ start with 128GB of storage, but the Pro Max starts at 256GB.

‌iPhone 16‌ prices vary by country, and go up with increased storage space. The 16 and 16 Plus support up to 512GB, while the 16 Pro and Pro Max support up to 1TB storage space. Apple is encouraging customers to use trade-in credits to lower the iPhone's price, and it is promoting carrier deals from AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile in the U.S.

All four ‌iPhone 16‌ models feature the new Camera Control button for taking photos and video, and have chips capable of supporting the Apple Intelligence features coming in a future iOS 18 update. Other features include the Action Button, faster 5G, faster MagSafe and USB-C charging, Wi-Fi 7, longer battery life, and new color options.



The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models have been updated with larger displays with slimmer bezels while ‌iPhone 16‌ display size hasn't changed. The ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ has a 6.3-inch display, while the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max has a 6.9-inch display. Other "Pro" features include a more advanced A18 chip, support for ProMotion and Always-On display technology, along with a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide lens and a 5x Telephoto lens, which is now available across both models.



We haven't heard rumors of production shortages, so it is not clear what supplies will look like. It is a good idea to pre-order right away just in case some models sell out, especially in the new Desert Titanium ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ color.



In addition to Apple, U.S. carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are accepting pre-orders starting now, as are carriers worldwide. Big box retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are also selling the new ‌iPhone‌ models.

Customers who pre-order an ‌iPhone 16‌ or ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ can expect to begin receiving their new devices on Friday, September 20, which is the official ‌iPhone 16‌ launch date.