Siri Not Working for Some iOS 18.1 Beta Users

Some iPhone owners who have the iOS 18.1 beta installed appear to be experiencing issues with the Siri personal assistant, which has stopped working sometime over the course of the last couple of days.



There are multiple reports from people experiencing issues on social media, as noted by 9to5Mac, as well as complaints on Reddit and the MacRumors forums. Impacted users are seeing a "‌Siri‌ Not Available" banner when attempting to use ‌Siri‌.

The banner says that "Data for ‌Siri‌ is downloading" or that users need to "Connect to Wi-Fi to complete ‌Siri‌ download." Either way, no download completes as it seems to get stuck at 99 percent, and ‌Siri‌ remains unavailable.

Not all users who are running iOS 18.1 are impacted, and restarting does not fix the problem. Turning off Apple Intelligence allows the old version of ‌Siri‌ to work, but toggling it off and on again also does not address the issue.

It is not clear what happened with ‌Siri‌, but it is worth noting that iOS 18.1 is a beta and there are often bugs in betas, which is why caution should be used when installing beta software. Apple will likely push out a fix for the problem in the near future.

For now, if you need ‌Siri‌ access and are running iOS 18.1, temporarily turn off Apple Intelligence.