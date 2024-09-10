These Apple Products Are Still Sold With Lightning After More AirPods Switch to USB-C

Apple has been gradually transitioning its products from Lightning to USB-C in recent years. For example, the charging cases for both new AirPods 4 models unveiled this week, and the revised AirPods Max, are now equipped with a USB-C port. In addition, Apple discontinued the iPhone 13 this week, and that device has a Lightning port.



The list of Apple devices and accessories that are still sold with the 12-year-old Lightning port or connector continues to shrink, and it is now as follows:



iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE

Magic Keyboard (Mac)

Magic Mouse

Magic Trackpad



First-generation Apple Pencil

A new iPhone SE with a USB-C port is rumored to launch next year, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus should be discontinued next September. The first-generation Apple Pencil will likely be discontinued at some point too, and the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad trio of accessories for the Mac should be updated with USB-C ports eventually. Beyond legacy cables and adapters, the Lightning era will then finally be over at Apple.