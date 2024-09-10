These Apple Products Are Still Sold With Lightning After More AirPods Switch to USB-C

by

Apple has been gradually transitioning its products from Lightning to USB-C in recent years. For example, the charging cases for both new AirPods 4 models unveiled this week, and the revised AirPods Max, are now equipped with a USB-C port. In addition, Apple discontinued the iPhone 13 this week, and that device has a Lightning port.

lightning connector feature purple
The list of Apple devices and accessories that are still sold with the 12-year-old Lightning port or connector continues to shrink, and it is now as follows:

  • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE
  • Magic Keyboard (Mac)
  • Magic Mouse
  • Magic Trackpad

  • First-generation Apple Pencil

A new iPhone SE with a USB-C port is rumored to launch next year, while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus should be discontinued next September. The first-generation Apple Pencil will likely be discontinued at some point too, and the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad trio of accessories for the Mac should be updated with USB-C ports eventually. Beyond legacy cables and adapters, the Lightning era will then finally be over at Apple.

alexandr
alexandr
10 minutes ago at 09:21 am
They also still AirPods 2 and a separate wireless case for it — both still use lightning. Add that to your list :D
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paddle1
Paddle1
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
I'm surprised the iPhone accessories have switched over faster than the Mac's which had USB-C way earlier.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VisceralRealist
VisceralRealist
12 minutes ago at 09:18 am
I wonder what their long term plan is for the Mac accessories. Seems like the release of the M3 iMac would've been the time to update the accessories to USB-C, but that didn't happen. Maybe the Mac event in October/November?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Algr
Algr
6 minutes ago at 09:25 am
As soon as the first iPad switched to USB-C it signaled the abandonment and death of Lightning. Apple should not have dragged the transition on for so long.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimaKilo
UltimaKilo
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
This has been such a mess.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mlrproducts
mlrproducts
15 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Apple doesn't even *try* anymore…
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
