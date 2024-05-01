Kuo: Apple Watch Ultra to Get 'Almost No' Hardware Upgrades This Year

Just over six months ago, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the likelihood of a new Apple Watch Ultra being released in 2024 was "decreasing," but it now sounds like there will be an Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year after all.



In a direct message shared with MacRumors today, Kuo said that while the Apple Watch Ultra will be updated this year, the new model will have "almost no" hardware upgrades compared to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. Kuo did not reveal any specific changes planned for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which will presumably launch in September.

A third-generation Apple Watch SE is also a possibility this year if Apple sticks to a two-year upgrade cycle for that model, but the successor to the Apple Watch Series 9 is not entirely clear. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported about a redesigned "Apple Watch X" with a thinner case and magnetic bands, but he said it would be released "in 2024 or 2025," so it is not clear if it will launch this year or next year.

In any case, Gurman previously said the model that succeeds the Apple Watch Series 9 will offer blood pressure sensing and sleep apnea detection, and these features would almost certainly extend to the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The original Apple Watch was unveiled in September 2014, and launched in April 2015, so the device is approaching its tenth anniversary.