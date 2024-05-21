iPhone 16 Pro Max to Feature New 48MP Wide and Ultra Wide Cameras

by

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast a bigger main camera sensor while both iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera for the first time, claims a rumor coming out of Asia.

iPhone 15 Pro Cameras
According to Weibo user OvO Baby Sauce OvO, the main camera of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be based on an advanced custom 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro will use the same 48-megapixel custom Sony IMX803 sensor as that found on the current iPhone 15 Pro models.

The leaker also claims that this year's iPhone 16 Pro models will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, allowing it to capture more light and result in better photos when shooting in 0.5x mode, especially in low-light conditions. The Ultra Wide lens on the current iPhone 15 Pro models is 12-megapixels.

This is the second time we have heard rumors that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a more advanced main camera sensor. The claim was first made in January by "Digital Chat Station," a Weibo user responsible for leaking several accurate details about upcoming iPhone camera technology.

The latter source said that the custom Sony IMX903 in the iPhone 16 Pro Max would include advanced features like a stacked design for better performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) for high-quality image data conversion, and Digital Gain Control (DCG) for better dynamic range and noise control.

We have also previously heard rumors of a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera coming to both iPhone 16 Pro models. The rumor first originated last December from Weibo user "Instant Digital," suggesting that this year's Pro devices will be the first to feature two 48-megapixel sensors. If true, the upgrade should mean that both ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will be able to shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos in Ultra Wide mode.

Today's claim doubles down on the rumor and further corroborates a 2023 forecast from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, who said that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ will feature a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera.

In 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to complete the rear camera array's transition to 48-megapixel sensors, bringing the technology to the Telephoto lens, which is currently 12-megapixels on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to be released around mid-September this year.

Related Roundup: iPhone 16 Pro

Top Rated Comments

Motawa Avatar
Motawa
1 hour ago at 03:42 am
Love the iPhone but apple is so slow with cameras it's kinda laughable. Tried s24u against the 15 pro max and the s24u is so much better. And yes I keep my iPhone because I can't android.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
50 minutes ago at 03:56 am
…and 8K video too… as has been rumored for a few years ('https://www.macrumors.com/2021/04/14/kuo-2022-iphones-no-mini-upgraded-camera/') with the jump to 48… and as has been a video resolution on Samsung phones ('https://www.samsung.com/us/support/answer/ANS00086582/?CID=afl-ecomm-rkt-cha-040122-url_Skimlinks.com&utm_source=url_Skimlinks.com&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=1&utm_content=2116208&rktevent=Skimlinks.com_TnL5HPStwNw-1n14dR0ifEUoT_u1bFBHcQ&ranMID=47773&ranEAID=TnL5HPStwNw&ranSiteID=TnL5HPStwNw-1n14dR0ifEUoT_u1bFBHcQ') since as far back as 2020?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tridley68 Avatar
tridley68
49 minutes ago at 03:56 am
If true this is gonna be a great yearly upgrade.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone se 4 modified flag edges

When to Expect the Next iPhone SE to Launch

Friday May 17, 2024 2:03 pm PDT by
It has been over two years since Apple released the third-generation iPhone SE, and rumors continue to surface about a new model. The latest word comes from The Information, which today reported that Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE with a design similar to the standard iPhone 14 in the spring of 2025. If this rumor is accurate, the iPhone SE would finally gain Face ID and a notch...
Read Full Article81 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.5 Bug May Also Resurface Deleted Photos on Wiped, Sold Devices [Updated]

Friday May 17, 2024 12:24 pm PDT by
A bug in iOS 17.5 is apparently causing photos that have been deleted to reappear, and the issue seems to impact even iPhones and iPads that have been erased and sold off to other people. A Reddit user wiped an iPad following Apple's guidelines in September of 2023 before selling it off to a friend. That friend updated the iPad to iPadOS 17.5 this week, and began seeing the Reddit user's old ...
Read Full Article438 comments
iphone se 4 modified flag edges

iPhone SE 4 With Face ID Said to Be Priced Below $500

Monday May 20, 2024 3:43 am PDT by
Apple is targeting a sub-$500 starting price for its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE model despite a raft of rumored upgrades coming to the more affordable device. According to leaker Revegnus on X, the U.S. launch price of the fourth-generation iPhone SE will either remain at the same $429 starting price as the current model, or will see an increase of around 10%. Either way, Apple's...
Read Full Article96 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.5.1 With Fix for Reappearing Photos Bug

Monday May 20, 2024 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1, minor updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out last September. The 17.5.1 updates come a week after the launch of iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5. iOS 17.5.1 and iPadOS 17.5.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's...
Read Full Article325 comments
iPhone 16 Camera Lozenge 2 Perspective

iPhone 16 Lineup Rumored to Come in These Two New Colors

Sunday May 19, 2024 11:08 am PDT by
Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today outlined his expectations for the iPhone 16 lineup's color options, revealing that two new colors should replace two of the existing shades. Kuo outlined his expectations in a post on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today. He believes that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in black, white or silver, gray or "Natural Titanium," and rose....
Read Full Article41 comments
oled m4 ipad pro grainy display reports

OLED iPad Pro Users Report 'Grainy' Displays, But It May Not Be a Defect

Friday May 17, 2024 5:57 am PDT by
Some new M4 iPad Pro models are exhibiting a visible static grain pattern across the OLED display, according to several user reports on Reddit (1, 2, 3) and the MacRumors Forums. Image credit: MacRumors user bk215 Users who see the grain generally report that it is most noticeable in dark environments with the display set at a low to medium brightness while viewing content with gray or muted...
Read Full Article212 comments