iPhone 16 Pro Max to Feature New 48MP Wide and Ultra Wide Cameras

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max will boast a bigger main camera sensor while both iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera for the first time, claims a rumor coming out of Asia.



According to Weibo user OvO Baby Sauce OvO, the main camera of the iPhone 16 Pro Max will be based on an advanced custom 48-megapixel Sony IMX903 sensor. In contrast, the iPhone 16 Pro will use the same 48-megapixel custom Sony IMX803 sensor as that found on the current iPhone 15 Pro models.

The leaker also claims that this year's iPhone 16 Pro models will feature an upgraded Ultra Wide camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, allowing it to capture more light and result in better photos when shooting in 0.5x mode, especially in low-light conditions. The Ultra Wide lens on the current iPhone 15 Pro models is 12-megapixels.

This is the second time we have heard rumors that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a more advanced main camera sensor. The claim was first made in January by "Digital Chat Station," a Weibo user responsible for leaking several accurate details about upcoming iPhone camera technology.

The latter source said that the custom Sony IMX903 in the iPhone 16 Pro Max would include advanced features like a stacked design for better performance, a 14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter (ADC) for high-quality image data conversion, and Digital Gain Control (DCG) for better dynamic range and noise control.

We have also previously heard rumors of a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera coming to both iPhone 16 Pro models. The rumor first originated last December from Weibo user "Instant Digital," suggesting that this year's Pro devices will be the first to feature two 48-megapixel sensors. If true, the upgrade should mean that both ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ models will be able to shoot 48-megapixel ProRAW photos in Ultra Wide mode.

Today's claim doubles down on the rumor and further corroborates a 2023 forecast from Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu, who said that the ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ will feature a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera.

In 2025, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to complete the rear camera array's transition to 48-megapixel sensors, bringing the technology to the Telephoto lens, which is currently 12-megapixels on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 series is expected to be released around mid-September this year.