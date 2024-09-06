Kuo: Apple's 5G Modem to Rapidly Roll Out in iPhones Starting Next Year

Apple is rumored to have been working on its own 5G modem for iPhones since 2018, and it appears the chip will finally debut next year.



Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today estimated that shipments of Apple's in-house 5G chip will reach 35-40 million units in 2025, and "grow rapidly" to 90-110 million units in 2026 and 160-180 million units in 2027.

Kuo previously said two iPhone models with an Apple-designed 5G modem will be released in 2025, including a fourth-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of the year and an all-new, ultra-thin iPhone 17 model in the third quarter.

All existing iPhones that are currently sold by Apple are equipped with Qualcomm modems for cellular connectivity, but Kuo expects Apple to transition away from Qualcomm over time. Earlier this year, Apple extended its 5G modem supply agreement with Qualcomm for iPhone launches through 2026, so Apple still has plenty of time.

Apple acquired the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business in 2019, as part of its efforts to design its own 5G chip. It is unclear if Apple's chip would have any consumer benefits over Qualcomm's modems, but it would reduce Apple's reliance on Qualcomm. In 2017, Apple sued Qualcomm over alleged anticompetitive practices and $1 billion in unpaid royalty rebates. The two companies settled the lawsuit in 2019.