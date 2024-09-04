iPhone 16 Apple Silicone Cases Have No Cutout for New Capture Button
Apple is introducing a new camera-based "Capture" button on at least some iPhone 16 models this year, and a new rumor claims that Apple's own silicone cases will have a design that is specially made so as not to impede the use of the capacitive button's multiple functions.
Several rumors have suggested that the iPhone 16 models are going to have an all-new button that's designed to make it easier to capture photos when the devices are held in landscape mode. Apple plans to put the button on the right side of the iPhone, in the space where the mmWave antenna is on iPhones that are sold in the United States.
As a capacitive button geared towards fine-grained photography controls, it is said to have support for multiple gestures and the ability to respond to pressure. In a new post on X (Twitter), Chinese leaker DuanRui shared an image of unofficial third-party silicone cases with an opening in the expected location of the Capture button.
In machine-translated comment on the image, DuanRui noted that "the official protective case of Apple's iPhone 16 series will not have this opening and will be made into an integrated design, which will not affect the normal use of this capacitive button."
The Capture Button has been depicted in CAD renders and dummy models of all four iPhone devices, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week suggested that there is a possibility that it will only be available on the Pro models.
据说，苹果 iPhone 16 系列官方保护壳，没有这个开孔，会做成一体式设计，还不会影响这颗电容式按键正常使用。 pic.twitter.com/uSkaQqwXFe — DuanRui段锐 (@duanrui1205) September 4, 2024
Along with a Capture Button, the iPhone 16 models will feature slightly bigger displays on the Pro devices, a new A18 chip that supports Apple Intelligence, and 8GB RAM for all models, which is necessary to power Apple's AI models. For more on what's expected to be revealed at Apple's upcoming "It's Glowtime" event on September 9, make sure to check out our iPhone 16 roundup.