iPhone 16 Apple Silicone Cases Have No Cutout for New Capture Button

Apple is introducing a new camera-based "Capture" button on at least some iPhone 16 models this year, and a new rumor claims that Apple's own silicone cases will have a design that is specially made so as not to impede the use of the capacitive button's multiple functions.



Several rumors have suggested that the iPhone 16 models are going to have an all-new button that's designed to make it easier to capture photos when the devices are held in landscape mode. Apple plans to put the button on the right side of the ‌iPhone‌, in the space where the mmWave antenna is on iPhones that are sold in the United States.

As a capacitive button geared towards fine-grained photography controls, it is said to have support for multiple gestures and the ability to respond to pressure. In a new post on X (Twitter), Chinese leaker DuanRui shared an image of unofficial third-party silicone cases with an opening in the expected location of the Capture button.

In machine-translated comment on the image, DuanRui noted that "the official protective case of Apple's iPhone 16 series will not have this opening and will be made into an integrated design, which will not affect the normal use of this capacitive button."

The Capture Button has been depicted in CAD renders and dummy models of all four ‌iPhone‌ devices, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last week suggested that there is a possibility that it will only be available on the Pro models.